Dating as an evangelical Christian in large cities like New York City and Boston was an exhausting experience for me and many others like me. Men at church didn’t always want to ask explicitly for dates. But sifting through men on the apps made husband-hunting seem economic at best and compromising at worst. Was my self-proclaiming “Christian” date going to make a move I was uncomfortable with or prove to be as devout as our online conversation had led me to believe?

Washington Post columnist Christine Emba recently authored Rethinking Sex: A Provocation, a manifesto spun out of the unspoken misery within our culture’s approach to sex and dating. Emba, an unmarried evangelical-turned-Catholic, asks readers to consider that respect and dignity do indeed matter in a world where consent seems to be the only rule. I asked Emba about why she believes in the value of a Golden Rule sexual ethic.

Can you talk about a little bit how you identify spiritually?

My parents are both Nigerian immigrants and very devout Christians. The church I went to is very evangelical, complete with Wednesday night youth group. My senior year of college, I converted to Catholicism. I was attracted by the rich theological traditions and the beauty of the church. I still identify as Catholic.

In your “Sex Is Spiritual” chapter, you talk about growing up with evangelical purity culture. What would you change about the messages you grew up with?

There are a couple of things. First of all, purity culture gets a bad rap, which in many ways it probably deserves. But there are good things and real truths there: the idea that sex is meaningful, it’s a thing unlike any other that you share with another person that can have deep ramifications, both emotionally and up to and including the creation of a whole new person. And the fact that sex can be a gift.

But then there is the popular version of it that many of us were served in the ’90s and 2000s, that had a lot of add-ons that were unhealthy. There was the idea that sex also means everything, like it was the number-one sign of virtue, and a woman’s worth was predicated on staying pure. If she makes a mistake, she’s spoiled forever. Or the idea that women are necessarily stumbling blocks for men and have to change themselves, while men were viewed like, “They have desires and they can’t control them. So we give them a pass.”

I’ve written about the idea of a sexual prosperity gospel, which I defined as this idea that many of us received in our youth groups that if you stay chaste and stay pure, you’ll have a great marriage and perfect spouse and you’ll have really great sex. A lot of people who get married feel like they must have done something wrong if the sex isn’t good in their marriage, or they don’t feel comfortable doing things. And that’s also fair, because if you talk about sex as something that you don’t have and you’re not supposed to think about, it’s really hard to flip a switch once you get married and suddenly have a perfect sex life. There are a lot of expectations set up around sex that can be both very hard to live up to and falsify what sex is.

In letting go of that Christian sexual ethic, what do you feel like our culture has lost?

There is an understanding that sex is meaningful and has unique significance and that we need to treat it as such in order to not hurt ourselves or hurt other people. This is something that basically everyone I interviewed, religious or not, felt intuitive to some degree. But often they didn’t want to admit that to themselves or practice it because they didn’t want to be seen as old-fashioned or religious.

But the Christian emphasis [is] that every person is valued by virtue of their God-given dignity, so we don’t treat each other people as objects, and our desires don’t get to take precedence over someone else’s dignity. Or even more broadly, [it’s] having an ethical framework and a tried-and-true set of tools—whether it’s virtue or chastity or prudence or temperance.

There is something called the good, there is a positive vision that we can and should reach for. It’s something bigger than just pleasing ourselves or giving in to our base desires. The sense that we are meant to move toward ultimate flourishing. These are truths that come from faith that apply not just to the world of sex, but everything that our culture would do well to dig back up.

If I’m understanding your argument correctly, you’re making a moral argument for a positive sex ethic (which is not the same as sex positivity). Why do you think we need a positive sexual ethic, and what does that mean?

Right now, we use the idea of consent as the only way to judge whether sex is good or bad. But consent is a contract that tells us whether what we’re doing is allowed, whether it’s legal. But that doesn’t actually tell us whether it’s good or not. I kept wondering, why are we not asking ourselves not just what’s legal, but what’s good? Meaning ethical, moral, a positive vision, not just a vision of what you can’t do or shouldn’t do to avoid literally assaulting someone.

Image: Courtesy of Christine Emba

How do you think our culture’s views on sex could change if we pressed more into considering the other person’s good?

In a space of total and uncritical sex positivity, where it is sort of assumed that everything goes and there are no real boundaries or norms about what sex looks like, that’s meant to be freeing. We’re finally able to do whatever we want. But a lot of people actually feel lost and not sure what to do. Women feel unsure, for example, if they’re asked out to a drink, does that just mean they’re going to have a drink, or does that mean that they’re expected to have sex afterward? Men are not sure of what they should do to avoid being #MeToo’d. There’s no clarity of what the norms are because we decided norms are bad and did away with them. People do need boundaries and an understanding of the rules to really flourish within them.

Consent is really important as a baseline norm that we need to have, but it’s the floor. It was never meant to be the ceiling. I suggest we should reach for a higher standard, which is willing the good of the other (which is from Aristotle and Aquinas). The idea of willing the good in a very basic sense is not just thinking about your own desires and what you get out of [an encounter] and then making sure you cross the bar of consent, but actually trying to think about the good of the other person and value that as much as you would value your own. That means having an understanding what sex means and what the good looks like and then also what the good might look like for your partner.

My suggestion is that if you feel like you cannot will the good of the other person, then what you should do is actually pause and refrain and not have sex with them, even if that’s something that you desire. One of the ramifications of this would be less casual sex. Considering what so many people say about how sometimes traumatic or depressing or sad the current sexual landscape is, I don’t know that that’s a huge downside. It would also push people to think about the good, and actually have to form an understanding of what sex is and what the good is. It’s simply a positive vision.

Sex and dating haven’t historically been talked about openly in the church, and we’ve found more cases of sexual abuse hidden and covered up as well. What do you see as the benefit of being in community and being more open to talking about sex and dating within those communities?

First, there’s just an honesty when you can make substantive claims about what sex is and what it means in public with other people in community. That means you can actually come to a shared agreement about what sex is and what the norm should be and what you can expect from each other, so that it doesn’t kind of feel like a battle of competing ideas every time.

But also, honesty and openness allow you to bring problems to light. In our culture and in church cultures especially, people have a lot of questions about sex, and concerns, but in some ways it can feel shameful or dirty to bring them up in public. And so people are left to wrestle by themselves, and they may not have the resources and understanding to do that. They may not have the support, and so they in many cases internalize hurts and harms and can blame themselves, which is really sad.

A culture of silence then allows the powerful and the selfish more opportunity to prey on other people and assume that whoever they’ve afflicted won’t tell. And so they can continue to get away with things. Even if they are not doing this purposefully, if there’s silence, nobody will tell them that what they’re doing is wrong or that they need to change. Having open conversations allows for a space of mutual—in some cases fraternal—correction about sex.

You argue that capitalism has influenced how we view sexuality and dating, like your story about a woman who “ordered a guy for delivery” on Tinder. How would you talk about an approach that loves the other person holistically rather than viewing them as something to be obtained?

[Dating] apps have in some ways formed us or can form our desires and shape them in a way that makes it easier to look at people as products and commoditize people. You’re just swiping through different faces—who don’t really have any definition or meaning behind them—for the purpose of your use. And in real life that still happens too, albeit maybe to less of an extreme.

One thing that I suggest when it comes to dating apps is meeting people in real life to see people as embedded in something else. Having in the back of your mind the idea that this person is part of a community or something larger that they’re not just a potential partner or sex object. That’s a good thing. We have to work hard to try and see people in the fullness of their person—not just as a potential X, Y, and Z, but also everything else that they do and are and bring to the table. This is just a larger question of human dignity. And you can extrapolate that to how God sees us.