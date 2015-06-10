What the late King of the Blues reminded me about the King of Kings.

Why the Hillsong hit still tops the charts.

Music Making the Liturgy Sing a New Song How a retired Anglican priest and a young church music director created Liturgical Folk.

Entertainment Running from the Light—and the Snakes An opera heroine’s conflict with her faith and family has dangerously high stakes.

Entertainment A Voice in the Crowd What’s good and what’s bad about unpopular opinions.

Obituary Kurt Kaiser Passes Away, But His Music Will Pass It On From Word Music to Baylor University, Christian composer leaves a legacy of hundreds of songs.

Women How BSF Saved Sandi Patty In her new book, “The Voice,” the award-winning singer reflects on Bible Study Fellowship’s role in her faith formation.

Tribute Aretha Franklin’s One Faith As her father once said, Aretha was still a gospel singer.

Interview Christian Artists: Don’t Leave the Bible Behind Why a scriptural imagination is essential to the making and enjoying of art.

Women Q&A: Jackie Hill Perry on ‘Bending Myself to Jesus’ A rap artist reflects on her latest album and what it means to walk away from the “vultures of culture.”

Under Discussion The 6 Songs Billy Graham Picked for His Funeral (UPDATED) The evangelist planned his own ceremony. Experts analyze the music he chose.

Billy Graham and Johnny Cash: An Unlikely Friendship The evangelist originally sought out the singer for the sake of his son.

Interview Creating Worship Songs for a Welcoming Community Isaac Wardell’s latest collaborative project, The Porter’s Gate, marks a change from Bifrost Arts.