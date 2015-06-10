-
Making the Liturgy Sing a New Song
How a retired Anglican priest and a young church music director created Liturgical Folk.
Elizabeth Hamilton | February 11, 2019
-
Running from the Light—and the Snakes
An opera heroine’s conflict with her faith and family has dangerously high stakes.
Gina Dalfonzo | January 15, 2019
-
Exclusive: Here's the Justin Bieber Selfie w/ Biola's Prez Barry Corey. Sry TMZ.
"I could tell that he had an attraction to people that seemed like it was from the heart."
Ed Stetzer | January 07, 2019
-
A Voice in the Crowd
What’s good and what’s bad about unpopular opinions.
Gina Dalfonzo | December 31, 2018
-
Kurt Kaiser Passes Away, But His Music Will Pass It On
From Word Music to Baylor University, Christian composer leaves a legacy of hundreds of songs.
Kate Shellnutt | November 14, 2018
-
How BSF Saved Sandi Patty
In her new book, “The Voice,” the award-winning singer reflects on Bible Study Fellowship’s role in her faith formation.
Interview by Michelle Van Loon | November 13, 2018
-
One-on-One with Keith Getty on the Sing! Conference and the Importance of Song, Part 2
The Sing! Conference is about creating a new song and a new hymnal for churches.
Ed Stetzer | September 27, 2018
-
One-on-One with Keith Getty on the Sing! Conference and the Importance of Song, Part 1
Getty's five-year conference engages theology, the arts, and song.
Ed Stetzer | September 26, 2018
-
Aretha Franklin’s One Faith
As her father once said, Aretha was still a gospel singer.
Robert F. Darden | August 16, 2018
-
A Fascinating Lost Email from Larry Norman on Music and Ministry
Our worship music is very often about 'us' and 'I' more than about God.
Ed Stetzer | August 02, 2018
-
One-on-One with Keith Getty on Congregational Singing in the Global Church
The very act of congregational worship is a symbol of unity
Ed Stetzer | July 07, 2018
-
Christian Artists: Don’t Leave the Bible Behind
Why a scriptural imagination is essential to the making and enjoying of art.
Interview by Jennifer Craft | June 21, 2018
-
Q&A: Jackie Hill Perry on ‘Bending Myself to Jesus’
A rap artist reflects on her latest album and what it means to walk away from the “vultures of culture.”
Jasmine Holmes | May 24, 2018
-
Bethel Music and Bieber Sang It. But Do We Really Believe in ‘Reckless Love’?
Worship experts weigh in on the theology beneath Cory Asbury’s chart-topping hit.
Kate Shellnutt | April 24, 2018
-
The 6 Songs Billy Graham Picked for His Funeral
(UPDATED) The evangelist planned his own ceremony. Experts analyze the music he chose.
Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra | March 02, 2018
-
Billy Graham and Johnny Cash: An Unlikely Friendship
The evangelist originally sought out the singer for the sake of his son.
Tony Carnes | February 22, 2018
-
How ‘Oh Happy Day’ Gave Gospel a New Beat
A tribute to the legendary composer, singer, and pianist Edwin Hawkins.
Robert F. Darden | January 17, 2018
-
Creating Worship Songs for a Welcoming Community
Isaac Wardell’s latest collaborative project, The Porter’s Gate, marks a change from Bifrost Arts.
Interview by Mark Moring | December 27, 2017
-
Piper: My Hopeful Response to Lecrae Pulling Away from ‘White Evangelicalism’
Lecrae’s decision has roots. And it has fruit.
John Piper | October 09, 2017
-
Propaganda's 'Crooked' Balances Raw Humility with Prophetic Fire
'Ain't we all a little bit a monster?'
Matthew Linder | August 16, 2017