Subscribe to this Podcast:
Contrary to Mars Hill lore, Mark Driscoll didn’t plant his church alone. Though he prized the image of a solo, entrepreneurial pastor, Driscoll found early success thanks to two co-planters, a sending church, and a network of support. And three thousand miles away in Boca Raton, Florida, the concept of the Acts 29 church network was already taking shape as an offshoot of the Spanish River Church Planting Network.
Church planting requires a certain audacity, and in the early 1970’s nobody had more than David Nicholas. Founder of Spanish River Church, David’s burden for evangelism took shape in mentoring relationships with pastors starting congregations of their own. A planter himself, David empathized with those who felt lonely in that particular calling, and he sought to encourage and empower leaders by offering them community -- a network in which they could receive the care, training and accountability to do their jobs well.
In this episode of The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill, host Mike Cosper invites us into the room with David Nicholas and Mark Driscoll -- two church planters with widely divergent visions for what constituted successful church growth. Tracing the Acts 29 network from its beginnings, Cosper asks whether any leadership potential is worth overlooking red flags, and whether the broader church actually has what it takes to mentor young leaders with issues of character.
“The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill” is a production of Christianity Today
Executive Producer: Erik Petrik
Produced, written, edited, and hosted by: Mike Cosper
Additional editing by Resonate Recordings and Matt Linder
Associate produced by Joy Beth Smith
Music, sound design, and mixing: Kate Siefker
Theme song: “Sticks and Stones” by King’s Kaleidescope
Closing song: “Citizens” by Jon Guerra
Graphic Design: Bryan Todd
Social Media: Nicole Shanks
Editorial consulting: Andrea Palpant Dilley, Online Managing Editor
Christianity Today Editor in Chief: Timothy Dalrymple
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 65+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Read These Next
- TrendingRonnie Floyd Resigns from SBC Executive CommitteeThe EC president and CEO says he “will not and cannot” lead after its vote to waive attorney-client privilege.
- From the MagazineWhat Comes After the Ex-Gay Movement? The Same Thing That Came Before.Old-school evangelical leaders once knew the value of “care” over “cure.”
- RelatedFormer Mars Hill Elders: Mark Driscoll Is Still ‘Unrepentant,’ Unfit to PastorDozens of leaders from the preacher’s former congregation are calling for him to resign from The Trinity Church, where departing members are raising familiar concerns.简体中文繁體中文
- Editor's PickThe Single Person’s Catechism21 questions and answers to help the unmarried Christian develop a theology of singleness.