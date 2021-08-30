Subscribe to this Podcast:
There’s a profound power to storytelling. In all kinds of communities, the stories we tell about who we are and where we came from are life-shaping.
At Mars Hill, one of the oft-told stories was about Mark Driscoll’s origin and calling. It began with the gift of a Bible from his future wife. That was the catalyst to faith, and a walk in the woods a few months later led to an experience of hearing God’s audible voice saying, “Marry Grace, plant Mars Hill, preach the Bible, and train men.”
That story was repeated countless times at Mars Hill, lending Driscoll a sense of both authority and purpose and inviting the church to get caught up in that mission with him.
This shorter episode dives deeper into this “founding myth” of Mars Hill, and how it evolved over time. It also explores the formative, almost liturgical effect it had on the church, and raises the question of how it might have contributed to a fragile architecture at the heart of the church.
The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill is a production of Christianity Today
It’s executive produced by Erik Petrik
It’s produced, written, and edited by Mike Cosper
Joy Beth Smith is our associate producer.
Music, and sound design, by Kate Siefker and Mike Cosper
This episode was mixed by Mike Cosper
Our theme song is “Sticks and Stones” by King’s Kaleidescope.
Special thanks to Ben Vandermeer
Graphic Design by Bryan Todd
Social Media by Nicole Shanks
Editorial consulting by Andrea Palpant Dilley
CT’s Editor in Chief is Timothy Dalrymple
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 65+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Read These Next
- TrendingDied: Thomas McKenzie, Defender and Definer of AnglicanismPastor and author showed “The Anglican Way” to a growing number of evangelicals.
- From the MagazineI Went to Hollywood to Make My Own Music. Now I Make a Joyful Noise to the Lord.How a celebrity vocal coach changed her tune after encountering the truths of Scripture.
- RelatedFormer Mars Hill Elders: Mark Driscoll Is Still ‘Unrepentant,’ Unfit to PastorDozens of leaders from the preacher’s former congregation are calling for him to resign from The Trinity Church, where departing members are raising familiar concerns.简体中文繁體中文
- Editor's PickLet the Afghan Refugees Come Unto MeIn this global moment, we’re called to heed Christ’s command to open our hearts and hands.