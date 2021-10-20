Are Christians asking the right questions when it comes to critical race theory? How should we think about purity culture? Should believers leave the church when it does not align with their political beliefs?

These are just some of the questions that Russell Moore answers this week on The Russell Moore Show. Tune in for a thought-provoking episode that emphasizes the importance of engaging all topics, concerns, and issues of the day from a biblical perspective.

When should I leave the church? (04:45)

Based on recent scandals, should there be more rigorous ordination standards? (17:10)

Are Christians asking the right questions when it comes to critical race theory? (23:12)

How should we think about purity culture? (34:10)

Do you have a system for organizing your library? (40:10)

