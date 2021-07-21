Subscribe to this Podcast:
This first episode of Viral Jesus, season 1, features Esau McCaulley, author of Reading While Black. Esau is a biblical scholar and assistant professor of New Testament at Wheaton College in Illinois. In this episode, Heather and Esau discuss Black interpretation of Scripture, social media, and critics. You can find Esau active on Twitter.
Also, in our #GrowingViral segment, meet Dorena Williamson. Dorena is the author of a set of children’s books that help parents introduce conversations of race and faith. Her booksColorfull, Thoughtfull, and Gracefull are books that every parent should have to teach kids how to be thoughtful and colorful rather than colorblind. You can find Dorena active on Twitter.
