Rural Matters: A Conference for Those Serving in Rural Settings

On September 18-19, the Billy Graham Center will be hosting our second annual Rural Matters conference at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

Last year, our team here at the Billy Graham Center launched our Rural Matters Institute. Sensing a need to equip rural church planters with tools and resources to best serve their communities, the Institute’s goal is to convene, network, and resource those are doing gospel work in the rural context.

There are 60 million people in rural America. But rural America is often overlooked when it comes to ministry resources. In September last year, we hosted our first Rural Matters Conference in Sasche, Texas. The conference was largely successful and we got great feedback from attendees, who expressed a desire for more networking opportunities.

As a result, we have created an online community through our various networks and launched the Rural Matters website. You have also probably noticed that we have featured more articles on rural ministry here on The Exchange. This increased visibility for rural ministry is all part of our concerted efforts to help foster a community among rural pastors and leaders.

The conference provides a unique networking opportunity for rural pastors who often labor alone in their gospel work. Our gathering is designed to build community around the importance of rural ministry and offer pastors an opportunity to recharge.

Over the course of the conference, attendees will:

Receive a free copy of the book Breaking the 200 Barrier

Have an opportunity to network with other rural pastors at our networking luncheon

Have an opportunity to tour the Billy Graham Museum with updated photos memorializing his life

Hear from church planting expert Dr. Ed Stetzer

Receive leadership diagnostic training from Converge Executive Director Glenn Hershberger

Hear from Andy Addis, lead pastor of Crosspoint Church and host of Small Town Big Church podcast

Hear from Michael Houle, who serves as a leader in the Vineyard USA rural church planting movement

Hear from Wheaton College President, Phil Ryken, who served as pastor of historic Tenth Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia

If you are a rural pastor or leader and are interested in this networking opportunity, register today.

Our team is looking forward to having you here with us.