Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > June
Jun 15, 2018
Leadership

Earn a Global Leadership Certificate and More in Partnership with Wheaton College and the Global Leadership Summit

Whether you are a business leader, a community leader, a pastor, or a parent who wants to lead your family well, there is a place for you in the partnership between The Global Leadership Summit and Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
Earn a Global Leadership Certificate and More in Partnership with Wheaton College and the Global Leadership Summit
Image: via Creative Commons

I truly believe that each of us, working together, can use our leadership influence to transform the people and communities around us.

That’s why I’m excited that Wheaton College and Billy Graham Center are partnering with the Global Leadership Summit to help attendees deepen their summit experience and grow their influence by earning a Global Leadership Certificate.

Many organizations encourage their staff to demonstrate professional growth through continuing education. For all of you marketplace and ministry leaders who attend the summit (and for those of you that are thinking about attending!), this supplemental certificate can serve as evidence that you are continuing to sharpen your leadership skills.

The certificate course through WheatonX, Communication and Leadership, is designed to expose students to the dynamics of communication in relation to leadership in contemporary contexts. In particular, we will apply communication best practice to the leadership tasks of communicating vision, leading teams, and guiding change.

Building on the GLS content, the course will help students deepen their summit experience. Check out the syllabus.

To receive the GLS Certificate, students must attend both days of the Global Leadership Summit on August 9-10, 2018, and the WheatonX portion of the course on August 11. For more details and registration: https://wheatonx.wheaton.edu/.

Along with gleaning insights from all the amazing GLS faulty, students will also learn from the world-class faculty I’ve asked to join me in teaching the certificate course on Saturday.

They include:

Nicholas Pearce, Ph.D.

Clinical Associate Professor of Management & Organizations

Dr. Nicholas Pearce is as an award-winning professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the founder and CEO of The Vocati Group, a global executive advisory services firm. He is a leading scholar, lecturer, and trusted strategic adviser on values-driven leadership, collaboration, and change in organizations.

Eric Geiger, Ed.D.

Senior Vice President at LifeWay Christian Resources

Dr. Eric Geiger received his doctorate in leadership and church ministry from Southern Seminary. He has authored or co-authored several books including Creature of the Word, Designed to Lead and How to Ruin Your Life, as well as the bestselling church leadership book, Simple Church.

Rochelle Scheuermann, PhD

Associate Professor and Program Director at Wheaton College

Before coming to Wheaton, Dr. Rochelle Scheuermann served as Vice President of Academics at Lincoln Christian University. Rochelle has been involved in non-profit leadership and global relief work. Her research interests include culture, contextualization, and communication.

We hope and are working toward the GLS Certificate being the first step in a much broader plan to help summit participants deepen their scholarship and expand their influence as leaders in their local settings. To do this, we are working toward creating two more tiers of training, a Wheaton College Certificate through WheatonX and two M.A. degrees, one in Global Leadership and the other in Ministry and Leadership.

Stayed tuned for more details on those!

Why do I share all of this? Because I want you to join us.

If you are attending (or thinking about attending) The Global Leadership Summit, I encourage you to include the GLS Certificate course in your plans.

Whether you are a business leader, a community leader, a pastor, or a parent who wants to lead your family well, there is a place for you in the partnership between The Global Leadership Summit and Wheaton College.

Will you join us? For more details and registration: https://wheatonx.wheaton.edu/.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, serves as Dean of the School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support Christian thought journalism. Donate to our nonprofit ministry today.

Related Topics:None
Posted:June 15, 2018 at 11:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

What Are Christian Apologetics, and How Do They Relate to the Gospel Anyways?

What Are Christian Apologetics, and How Do They Relate to the Gospel Anyways?

The greatest apologetic for faith is embedded in the gospel message itself.
Jerry Root
The Five R’s of Church Revitalization, Part 2

The Five R’s of Church Revitalization, Part 2

Revitalization is possible because we serve a God who specializes in resurrections.
Ed Stetzer
The Five R’s of Gospel-Centered Church Revitalization, Part 1

The Five R’s of Gospel-Centered Church Revitalization, Part 1

We must never take our eyes off the need for church revitalization.
Ed Stetzer
Lending Our Voice to Family — It’s More Important than Government

Lending Our Voice to Family — It’s More Important than Government

Undocumented immigrants need to still be treated in line with the values of our country.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue June 2018
June
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Earn a Global Leadership Certificate and More in ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top