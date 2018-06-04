Religious Liberty Takes the Cake: Supreme Court Makes the Right Call When Too Many Christians Will Not

religious liberty, Supreme Court

Today, in a strong 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips and the Masterpiece Cake Shop.

In doing so, the Supreme Court set an important line where Christians can and will choose to dissent from the growing acceptance of same-sex marriage in society. And, this is a significant moment, in the first major ruling since Obergefell, which made same-sex marriage the law of the land.

The Background

Jack Phillips is a Colorado baker who refused to make a custom wedding cake for a gay couple because of his Christian faith. Phillips does not design cakes for any events that conflict with his Christian values or beliefs, which he believes he has the right to do according to the First Amendment. However, he offers any baked goods or premade cakes to those he declines to make a custom cake for.

The fact of the matter is that Christians and members of other religions are now holding a minority view. Along with that minority view comes the challenge of how those Christians relate to a broader culture that actually sees same-sex marriage in a different light than they do.

Christians who do not affirm same-sex marriage believe their views come from their faith and the teachings of scripture. However, the broader society sees same-sex marriage as a justice issue. Christians discriminating against LGBT persons by not participating in their wedding, for example, is an unjust act similar to when laws prevented interracial marriage.

Thus, for many people, these are examples of Christians discriminating on the basis of immutable characteristics, similar to race. One woman put it this way: “Why would I purchase from Masterpiece, which has decided to inflict its personal beliefs on the public it relies on?” (Leslie Levy in a letter to the Denver Post, emphasis mine).

The Supreme Court Rules for Religious Liberty

Today, the Supreme Court ruled that people who dissent from the now majority public view would not be required to participate in a same-sex wedding, and that participating includes affirmation in the way the Colorado baker was asked to do.

In March of 2014, Ross Douthat wrote about the inevitability of the Supreme Court redefining marriage to include gay couples in all 50 states. He anticipated the increased likelihood of societal and governmental pressure for dissenters to conform, ultimately leading to a settlement, the victors would impose on the defeated. Today’s decision balances the scales somewhat.

The law of the land is now same-sex marriage, and I think we can make the assumption that there is not a likely scenario in which religions institutions (like churches) would be forced to participate in one, even though you may have seen hyped-up articles saying that.

That will not happen, but it does not mean that there are not real religious liberty issues at stake. This was one of those cases, and it is an important one. The Supreme Court recognized what many did not—there are significant relgious liberty and free speech issues at stake.

Finding that Line

Somewhere between churches not being required to host a same sex wedding and society completely accepting same-sex marriage is a line where the accommodation has been made for the sincerely held religious belief of Christians while still protecting the rights of LGBT persons to function in line with the law of the land regarding same-sex marriage.

So, today the Supreme Court has drawn that line. Now it's disappointing to see that many have not seen the necessity of this line. For example, we've see states seek to pass laws that would draw a line to protect an individual’s conscience but those have been widely attacked and mischaracterized in the mainstream media (but also by some more progressive Christians—more on that in a moment).

So, it's disappointing that it took the Supreme Court to recognize that people like Jack Phillips and the Masterpiece Cake Shop should not be forced to participate in public activities with which they disagree.

Will Fellow Christians Stand for Those Who Dissent

The Supreme Court has made the right decision today. It is perhaps a prophetic reminder to some Christians who might say, "Just bake the cake,” but should simultaneously say, "We have to maintain the rights of dissenters in our society."

Our society has already accepted same-sex marriage. But for people of faith, this does not mean that they have to leave their religious beliefs behind because we don't live in a country where only the freedom to worship is protected. No, it is also freedom of religion. That’s the first freedom in our consitution, and as much as some do not like it, that freedom applies to people like Jack Philipps.

Freedom of Religion, not Just Worship

Rather, we have freedom of religion which means we cannot be forced to participate in, under threat of law, activities which violate our values. If you did not think that, I am sorry, but I am glad the Supreme Court did.

Jack Phillips was willing to sell anything in the bake shop to any same-sex couple. What he was unwilling to do was to use his artistic gifts to celebrate in both artistry and words a marriage with which he disagrees on theological and biblical grounds. Sadly, many have tried to turn Jack Phillips into a bigot, and many who should have come to his defense, including some Christians. They were wrong, and perhaps the Supreme Court can show them why.

A secular Supreme Court did come to his defense, and in doing so, reminded us all that there's a reason that religious liberty is the first liberty. We should protect it as such and work together to live in a world where Christians and people of other faiths who dissent from the majority view have their religious beliefs accomodated.

Where from Here?

We are all going to have to live in this country, the majority culture, LGBT people, and Christians who hold views different than both. To do that, we will need to find how to acknowledge the rights of all people, and not just our own. Today, the Supreme Court helped find that line.

Regardless, this was not a hard call for the Supreme Court, and they ruled 7-2. Why was this so hard for Jack Phillip’s brothers and sisters in Christ to stand up for his religious liberty? Perhaps this is a good time for many Christians to answer that question, because this is not the last religious liberty case before us.

We will be updating this article throughout the day with more details.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.