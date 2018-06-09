Explore
Jun 9, 2018
church sign, humor

Time for Some Fun: Saturday Church Sign Humor

Who says Christians aren't funny? Check out some of these signs. |
Ed Stetzer
Time for Some Fun: Saturday Church Sign Humor
Now that we are posting church signs again, let the fun begin. And if you see one you think we’d appreciate, send them to me via Twitter or email me here.
Image: @pulleykeith

Thanks, @pulleykeith!

Image: @therealJRDay

Thanks, @therealJRDay!

Image: @GuyofHorses

Thanks, @GuyofHorses!

Also, in June, I am speaking at a number of events. Join me if you are available!

Disaster Ministry Conference – June 23, 2018

Amplify Conference – June 26-28, 2018

Converge Conference – June 29th, 2018

One Mission Society Illuminate Conference – June 29-30, 2018

Posted:June 9, 2018 at 8:00 am

Time for Some Fun: Saturday Church Sign Humor
