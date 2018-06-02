Jun 2, 2018
church signs, humor
Time for Some Saturday Church Sign Humor
Who says Christians aren't funny? Check out some of these signs. |
Image: @LeezaS1972
Thanks, @LeezaS1972!
Image: @GriffinGulledge
Thanks, @griffingulledge!
Image: @1NickMiller
Thanks, @1NickMiller!
Also, in June, I am speaking at a number of events. Join me if you are available!
Disaster Ministry Conference – June 23, 2018
Amplify Conference – June 26-28, 2018
Converge Conference – June 29th, 2018
One Mission Society Illuminate Conference – June 29-30, 2018
Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Related Topics:
Posted:
More From This Blog
Reaching and Revitalizing Rural America: Overcoming Misconceptions, and Answering the Call (Part 3)
Christians belong in the space of need and desperation because we carry a message of hope that is vitally needed in those contexts.
Announcing the New Wheaton College School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership, and Lots More on What's Going on at Wheaton's Billy Graham Center
There is a place for you in what God is doing at Wheaton College and the Billy Graham Center.
The Least of These: Ministry with and to the Incarcerated
It is time for the church to be more engaged in criminal justice reform
Reaching and Revitalizing Rural America: Overcoming Misconceptions, and Answering the Call (Part 2)
In reality, rural America is in a perilous position — perhaps in greater danger of decay and decline than many cities.
Comments