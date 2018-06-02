Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > June
Jun 2, 2018
church signs, humor

Time for Some Saturday Church Sign Humor

Who says Christians aren't funny? Check out some of these signs. |
Ed Stetzer
Time for Some Saturday Church Sign Humor
Now that we are posting church signs again, let the fun begin. And if you see one you think we’d appreciate, send them to me via Twitter or email me here.

Image: @LeezaS1972

Thanks, @LeezaS1972!

Image: @GriffinGulledge

Thanks, @griffingulledge!

Image: @1NickMiller

Thanks, @1NickMiller!

Also, in June, I am speaking at a number of events. Join me if you are available!

Disaster Ministry Conference – June 23, 2018

Amplify Conference – June 26-28, 2018

Converge Conference – June 29th, 2018

One Mission Society Illuminate Conference – June 29-30, 2018

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:June 2, 2018 at 8:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Reaching and Revitalizing Rural America: Overcoming Misconceptions, and Answering the Call (Part 3)

Reaching and Revitalizing Rural America: Overcoming Misconceptions, and Answering the Call (Part 3)

Christians belong in the space of need and desperation because we carry a message of hope that is vitally needed in those contexts.
Ed Stetzer
Announcing the New Wheaton College School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership, and Lots More on What's Going on at Wheaton's Billy Graham Center

Announcing the New Wheaton College School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership, and Lots More on What's Going on at Wheaton's Billy Graham Center

There is a place for you in what God is doing at Wheaton College and the Billy Graham Center.
Ed Stetzer
The Least of These: Ministry with and to the Incarcerated

The Least of These: Ministry with and to the Incarcerated

It is time for the church to be more engaged in criminal justice reform
Jerry Blassingame
Reaching and Revitalizing Rural America: Overcoming Misconceptions, and Answering the Call (Part 2)

Reaching and Revitalizing Rural America: Overcoming Misconceptions, and Answering the Call (Part 2)

In reality, rural America is in a perilous position — perhaps in greater danger of decay and decline than many cities.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue June 2018
June
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Time for Some Saturday Church Sign Humor
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top