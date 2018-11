20 Truths from ‘Women in God’s Mission’

In today’s post, I will present 20 truths from Mary Lederleitner’s recent book, Women in God’s Mission . Mary is founder and executive director of Missional Intelligence. She has a Ph.D. from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and an M.A. in Intercultural Studies from Wheaton College, and teaches as an adjunct professor at both institutions.The book is a notable contribution to the ever-increasing ministry of women across the globe and at every level of leadership in various fields and contexts. The stories shared, often with pseudonyms, are meant to inspire and encourage daughters of Christ toward contributing according to their unique gifting and calling.