One-on-One with Greg Stier on Dare 2 Share—Live Tomorrow in 95 Locations

Dare to Share is having a live simulcast tomorrow and I was recently able to talk with Greg Stier, Founder and CEO of Dare 2 Share, about it. Check out our conversation below and join the event tomorrow!

Ed: You have an event coming up. Tell me about it.

Greg: This Saturday, October 13th, we're doing Dare 2 Share Live, which is a live simulcast from Denver to 95 satellite sites across the nation. Basically, churches are saying, "We're going to invite the churches community, the teenagers in our community, to come together and we're going to train them, equip them, on how to share the gospel of Christ, and then mobilize them to actually go do it."

It is a live simulcast. There is a 9 A.M. West coast start and a noon East coast start, so every student is getting the exact same training at the exact same time. There's worship dance in every room and live trainers that we've pre-trained in every room. It doesn't feel like you're just watching a screen. You are involved in the room, and students are being energized and mobilized simultaneously.

Ed: It seems that evangelism has fallen on hard times with a lot of student ministries. Why does it matter if people should dare to share?

Greg: The real key, I believe, to spiritual growth is putting social equity on the line. I mean, Jesus said, "If you want to follow me, pick up your cross, die to yourself." That first death is not a physical death. It's a social death. And evangelism really risks a social death.

When teenagers at our Dare 2 Share Live are uploading gospel-conversation-starting videos to their friends in their feed, there's a chance that they'll be rejected. For a teenager, what means the most to them is how they're perceived by their peers. Evangelism, especially relational evangelism, puts that on the line.

Their faith and their actions are working together, and their faith is matured by what they're willing to do. So it really does matter. When we make evangelism the 401 class and not the 101 class, we institutionalize them before they get to 401.

Ed: When I a brand new believer, the first thing I did when I got home was share my faith with a member of my family. By going straight to sharing the gospel, it made it a point of no return—I'm not keeping a secret anymore. There seems to be a connection between spiritual growth and witness.

Greg: I totally agree with you. In James 2, Abraham is going to put Isaac on the altar. What meant most to him is faith and actions working together as faith is matured by what he's willing to sacrifice. I believe that even water baptism, in that first-century church culture, the baptism of confession was the phrase, "Jesus is Lord." So when it says, "If you believe in your heart, you're justified. Declare what your Master saves." That can be looked at as sanctificational.

So you're justified, declared righteous, when you put your faith in Christ. But when you say, publicly, in front of friends and family, "Jesus is Lord. He's the way, the truth, and the life. He's the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords. He is the way, and he is the one I believe in. He's the one I want you to believe in." Then, that really is a sanctification process.

Ed: So is it harder or easier, in an age where people are more divisive and more upset, to share the gospel?

Greg: I think it’s a challenge. Evangelical Christians have somehow equated themselves with a certain voting block; we have to try to break through those barriers to really lead with love. We stand on truth, of course, but we lead first with love. Many of us find ourselves leading conversations with a sort of, "Here's where I stand politically. Here's where I stand on all these issues, and you should stand on them too," as opposed to listening.

But, I think that in many ways this is the same challenge the first-century church encountered. When they said "Jesus is Lord" in that culture, to the Jews at least, it was considered blasphemy. To the Romans, it was considered treason. We have a great opportunity to relive what the first-century church did in this current cultural climate

Ed: Can people still get involved with the live simulcast tomorrow? And if so, how?

Greg: Yes, if you have a teenager or know a teenager or youth group, go to dare2sharelive.org to find the closest one to you, or you can just show up and buy tickets at the door and be a part of it. We're praying for a movement. We're praying for revival. We're praying for transformation.