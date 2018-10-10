One-on-One with Mike Burnette, Pastor of America’s Fastest Growing Church

Thank You for Partnering With CT! »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »
Alan Dupuis
William Watson
Stan and Vicky Dobbs
Maika Vuki
Werner Jacobsen
Kim Cook
Jeremiah Supple
Joseph Phipps
Eunice Baluyot
Bethany Conway
E G Swanson
Lisa Treleaven
Dale Harnett
Carol Rohane
Cory Whitehead
Keith Gardner
Michael Lavery
Anne Woodiwiss
Karl Lachler
Bob Ewing
Allan Poole
Jake and Deona Walsh
John Lunsford
Jonathan Lee
Kathleen Orourke
Stephanie Ziebarth
Laurie Schlaepfer
Victor Folkert
James McAulay
Duane Lehman
Richard Golio
Ronald Yauchzee
Don Baad
Donald Barnes
Dem Ward
John Finley
H. Collin Messer
Warren Muller
Scot and Meagan Gillan
Walter Hofer
Ken and Dana Engstrom
Rachel Wassink
Melissa Hammock
Steve Mountjoy
Jane Tang
Susanna Perry-Ettel
Timothy Beck
Gary Chapman
Gary and Peggy Nielsen
Nancy Weber
Helen Stumbo
John Bryan
Jean Buelter
Steven Baker
Thomas and Rebecca Custer
Kirk Farney
Melissa Cuppett
Douglas Varner
Glen Jason Anderson
Yvonne Thigpen
Ruth Rutherford
Immanuel Church Nashville
Cindy Walker
Jan Elmendorf
Kay Lawrence
Kay Leuang
Gary Coulter
Judi Bohall
Sheri Lozano
Edward Gilbreath
Jesus Ministries International
Byron and Kristin List
Glen Buter
Joseph Yu
Amy Soden
Cynthia Crawford
Brenda De Leon
Carol Thompson
Trevor Lee
Haniel Hernandez
Helena Stretton
John Jacobsen
Jeff Miller
James Smith
Sustainable Medical Missions
William Armerding
Teri Brozak
E and G Swanson
Amy Givler
Martin DeJong
Alice Redmond
Ruth Ann Leaf
Mark Powers
Beverly Guy
Carol Hess
Christine Fantuzzo
Dan'l Markham
Stuart Young
Tom Layton
Myron Colber
F.A. Moore-Corpier
Gail Obenour
LeRoy Kroll
Caroline Spencer
Barbara Winters
Richard Kawano
Joseph Crawford
Peter Sommer
Bubba McCants
Norma Melgren
Dennis Orthner
Maechi Chue
James Snavely
Dan Kelly
Debbie Hewitt
Paul Meyer
Byron Kristin List
Keith and Sarah Hill
Jacob Dodson
Linda Carroll
Catherine Eldridge
Melissa Eddy
Jarrett Richardson
Allen McArthur
Ronald Reuse
Gary Holt
Richard Spencer
Geri Beckman
Fred Provencher
Marlene Sanderson
Rachel McMahan
František Haas
Karen Grunst
Kenneth Nelson
Jeffery James
John Faris
Valerie Diddams
Jeremy Wells
John Webb
Bruce Wallin
Joy Carlson
Michelle Van Loon
David Swearingen
John Gilliam
Jerry Pattengale
Ron Zoutendam
Ralph Gustafson
Steve Aeschbacher
John Sommerville
Donald DeGraaf
Jerome Prairie Bible Church
Sheri Gordon
Lorelee Benz
Jeanne Evers
Noraida Diaz
Barry and Cathy Phelps
Byron Carden
Elizabeth Rambo
Eleanore McCarron
Heather Wilson
Martin Bing
Tom Bowers
Anonymous
Diana Prange
Brian Norwood
Betty Fung
David McKenna
Daniel Omowole
Jen Whittenberg
Wanda Davies
Ed McCaig
John Gordon
William Schey
Skip McKinstry
Madelle Friess
Matthew Murdock
Lori Lightfoot
Carol Norstadt
Mark Snyder
Kathleen McAlary
Lisa Barrow
James Arnold
Peter Lam
EJ Nusbaum
David and Marilyn Henne
John Boyd
Douglas Moore
Charles Christner
Susan Hinesly
Mike Moyer
Leanne Snavely
David Preston
Molly Craft
Allan MacAskill
Robert Bevilacqua
Susanne Renberg
guest
The Excahnge

Most Recent

October 10, 2018Evangelism & Discipleship, Interviews

One-on-One with Mike Burnette, Pastor of America’s Fastest Growing Church

"God will grow the church when he chooses to grow it."
Ed Stetzer
AuthorBio
One-on-One with Mike Burnette, Pastor of America’s Fastest Growing Church
via lifepointchurch.tv
Today, I am glad to welcome Mike Burnette to The Exchange. Mike is Lead Pastor of LifePoint Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. LifePoint is one of the fastest growing churches in America.

Ed: You’ve just been announced as the pastor of the fastest growing church in the country. Tell me about last year's growth.

Mike: The church started in 2005. I became pastor in 2010, and at the time, we had 85 people my first Sunday. It has grown every year since then. We opened a new building, started two new locations, and have gone from 85 to 4,200 in eight years.

Ed: How does the church not just implode?

Mike: We always try to build ahead of our growth. We are constantly building our volunteer teams—we call them our Dream Team—and empowering them to get ready for growth. We look ahead, planning for growth, leading our staff through next phases, and putting voices of larger churches ahead of us to be ahead of the growth. We never want to chase growth. That's when it things fall apart.

Ed: Is there strategy? Have you done anything that helped this growth to come, or did it just come surprisingly?

Mike: I teach a lot that culture and systems is how you design the leadership, culture, and structure of your church. This way, when God brings growth, you're ready for it. We've got a pretty streamlined structure and systems in place. We do four things: we have Sundays, we have small groups, we assimilate people through a program we call our Growth Track, and then we have people serving on our Dream Team volunteer team.

The goal in church leadership is to build a culture and to lead systems that are ready to receive growth. You can't produce it; you have to receive it.

Ed: What other human factors might have gone into such quick growth? Was it an influx of people in the community or a church split, for instance?

Mike: Clarksville is a fast-growing town. They say eight people a day are moving into the city, and our church is on the interstate of the fastest growing part of the community as well. We also opened a new building in 2017 and we grew by 1,012 people in one weekend.

Four months prior to that, I preached our growth track as the sermon series, and I kept telling our church, "We need 500 volunteers because people are coming. And this building is going to open." We were at a middle school at the time.

Ed: Tell me about the assimilation process in the church.

Mike: Our assimilation process is immediate and quick. As soon as you come, you can join. It's a four-step process, and it happens every week. The first Sunday of the month is our step one, the second Sunday is step two, et cetera. On your first Sunday, you can join it and just get right into the flow of that whole system.

The Growth Track is a four-week class that meets concurrent with services on Sunday mornings. So you can attend a service, and then go to Growth Track. We learned that [system] from Church of the Highlands and their Grow Network. We also have small groups—we call them Life Groups—that are always open and ready to receive people as well.

Ed: What percentage of the people are now involved in a small group?

Mike: Our numbers are low for the size of our church now, but of course, discipleship always follows growth by 12 to 18 months, whether it's giving, serving, or small group attendance. We now must re-strategize how to deepen the well of small group. So we've started a new group called Group One, and we're using the Rooted curriculum that we got from Mariners Church.

People love the big room, but new folks struggle with living rooms. Moving from the big room to a living room is a big jump for people who are new to our church, so Group One meets in the auditorium in the big room, which fits about 150 people, and then we put them into 12 groups. This is another way we're launching people into groups.

With fast growth, you have to have different systems to expedite the process for people. So Growth Track still works, but we've changed the structure of our small groups in order to assimilate people faster. The thing we don't want people to do is just sit, observe, and consume for too long because then they get used to it and they're not challenged to move forward. We're always challenging people to step forward in every area, whether it's giving, attending, serving, being in small groups, whatever.

Ed: What would you say to people who say, “I want to be the fastest growing church in America?”

Mike: Don't want to be the fastest growing church, let God choose to do that. We didn't set out for that. I started out with 85 and my goal was just to get healthy. Focus on healthy systems and culture more than growth. God will grow it.

Since we believe the Bible, I say this a lot: one guy will plant seeds, one guy will water seeds, but only God grows the church. You can't set out to say, “I want to grow my church”; instead, you’ve got to set out to say, "I want to lead it to be healthy." That's in systems, culture, practices, high integrity, and more. And God will grow the church when he chooses to grow it.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Tags:
Church Growth | Church Leadership | Pastors
Posted:
October 10, 2018

More from The Exchange

Christianity Today
One-on-One with Mike Burnette, Pastor of America’s ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top