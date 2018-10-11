Training Inmates for Ministry Inside Maximum Security Prisons

Thank You for Partnering With CT! »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »
Kathleen McAlary
James Snavely
Lorelee Benz
Ed McCaig
Amy Givler
Bob Ewing
Stephanie Ziebarth
James Smith
Eunice Baluyot
Gail Obenour
John Sommerville
Beverly Guy
Bubba McCants
Martin Bing
Scot and Meagan Gillan
Madelle Friess
Gary Tyra
Yvonne Thigpen
Sustainable Medical Missions
Brenda De Leon
Myron Colber
Richard Golio
Thomas and Rebecca Custer
Melissa Cuppett
Tom Layton
Elizabeth Rambo
Steve Aeschbacher
William Schey
Brian Norwood
Melissa Eddy
Molly Craft
Jeanne Evers
Leanne Snavely
Alice Redmond
Jesus Ministries International
Dan'l Markham
Douglas Varner
Maika Vuki
Gary Chapman
John Faris
Ron Zoutendam
Matthew Murdock
Donald Barnes
Susanne Renberg
Rachel McMahan
Stan and Vicky Dobbs
Carol Hess
Kay Leuang
Byron Kristin List
Karl Lachler
John Finley
Marcos Simas
Anonymous
Dale Harnett
Allen McArthur
Werner Jacobsen
Bethany Conway
Ronald Yauchzee
Peter Lam
Byron Carden
Joy Carlson
Glen Buter
Allan MacAskill
Lisa Barrow
Kathleen Orourke
E G Swanson
Karen Grunst
Michelle Van Loon
John Bryan
Martin DeJong
Gary Holt
Richard Kawano
Kenneth Harper
Joseph Phipps
Carol Norstadt
Keith and Sarah Hill
Skip McKinstry
Sheri Lozano
Charles Christner
Donald DeGraaf
Ken and Dana Engstrom
Susanna Perry-Ettel
Trevor Lee
Laurie Schlaepfer
Jeremiah Supple
Helena Stretton
Ronald Reuse
David Preston
Timothy Beck
Carol Rohane
David McKenna
John Gordon
Melissa Hammock
Cindy Walker
Paul Meyer
Edward Gilbreath
John Arnold
Helen Stumbo
Christine Fantuzzo
Dem Ward
Daniel Omowole
Ruth Ann Leaf
Noraida Diaz
Anne Woodiwiss
Michael Lavery
Geri Beckman
Kirk Farney
Dennis Orthner
Lisa Treleaven
Jacob Dodson
Joseph Yu
Allan Poole
Rachel Wassink
Eleanore McCarron
Jean Buelter
John Gilliam
Kim Cook
Mike Moyer
Ruth Rutherford
Gary and Peggy Nielsen
Jarrett Richardson
James Arnold
Warren Muller
Mark Snyder
Jeremy Wells
Mark Powers
Kay Lawrence
Joseph Crawford
Dan Kelly
Cory Whitehead
František Haas
Keith Gardner
Duane Lehman
Catherine Eldridge
Lori Lightfoot
Jerry Pattengale
Rebecca Florence Miller
William Watson
Douglas Moore
Gary Coulter
Barbara Winters
Caroline Spencer
Valerie Diddams
Richard Spencer
F.A. Moore-Corpier
Norma Melgren
James McAulay
Don Baad
EJ Nusbaum
Amy Soden
William Armerding
Teri Brozak
Judi Bohall
Debbie Hewitt
Haniel Hernandez
Byron and Kristin List
Tom Bowers
Jane Tang
Peter Sommer
Glen Jason Anderson
Maechi Chue
Jan Elmendorf
Nancy Weber
Jody Guerrera
Stuart Young
Barry and Cathy Phelps
Wanda Davies
Walter Hofer
Cynthia Crawford
Alan Dupuis
Marlene Sanderson
Benjamin Schott
Jen Whittenberg
Steven Baker
Robert Bevilacqua
Sheri Gordon
John Jacobsen
Kenneth Nelson
E and G Swanson
David Swearingen
Jonathan Lee
Steve Mountjoy
Bruce Wallin
Jeffery James
Jerome Prairie Bible Church
Carol Thompson
H. Collin Messer
Susan Hinesly
Victor Folkert
John Lunsford
Jake and Deona Walsh
Joel Gordon
Immanuel Church Nashville
John Boyd
Linda Carroll
Fred Provencher
Betty Fung
David and Marilyn Henne
David Ortega
Diana Prange
John Webb
Heather Wilson
Jeff Miller
Ralph Gustafson
Timothy and Shirley Dubeau
LeRoy Kroll
guest
The Excahnge

Most Recent

Lausanne
Lausanne North America (L-NA) is committed to extending the influence and passion of Lausanne International by connecting influencers and ideas on mission and evangelism for Christ and His Kingdom. Read more from this column.
October 11, 2018Lausanne

Training Inmates for Ministry Inside Maximum Security Prisons

Not unlike closed mission fields, this population needs acculturated ministers.
Kevin J. Brown
Training Inmates for Ministry Inside Maximum Security Prisons
via Lee Honeycutt/WikiCommons
The Billy Graham Centerand Lausanne North America host strategy groups which bring together key catalysts and leaders in select areas of mission and evangelism. One of these groups is the Lausanne Correctional Leaders Group. Kevin Brown serves as a member of this group.

Maximum security prisons, although located inside the United States, are a world apart, and are akin to a closed mission field.

The barriers enacted to ensure security are much like the prohibitive borders of a foreign country, preventing outside access to a world radically different from the one beyond the walls. Furthermore, the culture of prison is an alien one, replete with foodways, folkways, language, and behavioral expectations that define an alternative way of life requiring years of acclimation before one can begin to understand the unique challenges faced by the incarcerated.

Although the church is called to minister to the prisoner (i.e. Matt. 25:31-25 and Heb.13:3), accessing them is no easy feat. There are forms to be completed, security screenings to pass, guards at the gate and throughout the cellblocks, and a host of security features that limit in-depth relationships.

Once inside, the amount of time and access is limited, and understanding prison culture in a sufficient manner to translate the gospel into the inmate’s context can take years. In short, fulfilling the call is difficult for those entering from the outside.

Taking a cue from contemporary missiology, Christian universities and seminaries have begun envisioning a new way of reaching those inside such closed worlds.

Missiologist Ray Bakke has long contended that the ideal way to reach an indigenous population is not to import foreign missionaries, but rather to train and equip local leaders for the task. This way, the steep learning curve of acculturation is bypassed. Those who already understand the unique vagaries of life inside an alien culture already have many of the skills required to reach their fellow citizens, lacking only the training in gospel ministry.

In 1995, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary was invited by Warden Burl Cain of Angola Prison to begin such a training program. Once known as “The Bloodiest Prison in America,” Angola is built on an 18,000-acre property and houses 5,100 inmates on a massive campus that once was a plantation.

Cain envisioned a cadre of inmate ministers who could act as mentors and ministers who live and work daily inside the prison. Not hampered by the limitations imposed on missionaries from the outside, these men would have 24-hour access to the cellblocks. Many were lifers, which in Louisiana usually means without possibility of parole, whose entire lives would be spent dedicated to the work of sharing the gospel.

Because these men were already acculturated to prison life and understood the unique needs of others in their milieu, they could begin quickly and work efficiently.

And they were effective. In the intervening years the 308 graduates of the program have planted 30 churches inside Angola. There are 170 inmate ministers who act as “social mentors” paired with the newly-incarcerated to help them acclimate to prison life via conflict resolution, counseling, and sharing the gospel.

Pairs of graduates were sent to other Louisiana prisons to replicate the work there and to refer future students to the Angola Prison Seminary.

David Bosch (1997) writes that relevant missiology includes the ability to inculturate the gospel. He proposed five ways of contextualizing Christian missions in a way that is vital and reaches to the deep roots of a culture.

First, it respects the agents, elevating the indigenous to the level of fellow participants of the work rather than limiting them to helping roles.

Second, it is local and adopts itself to the unique context of the place.

Third, it addresses the macrosociological context, understanding the larger societal issues shaping the local culture.

Fourth, it is incarnational, being “born anew in each new context and culture” (p, 454). Fifth it is structured christologically, allowing Christ’s Good News to take root in a new context rather than importing outside ideas of what the culture should be.

Finally, it is all-embracing and reaches all aspects of culture rather than trying to isolate certain elements and “Christianizing” them (pp. 454-456).

The training program at Angola, and at several similar prisons throughout the country, have adapted these principles to equip inmates to infiltrate the prison and share the gospel in ways that are relevant and meaningful to the experience of prison life.

Prison reformation efforts might learn from their work. These men have adapted the life-changing message of the gospel to a violent culture, acting as agents of transformation in a world largely illegible to those beyond the walls. Rather than being adjuncts of prison chaplains, these men have forged a new missiological dynamic, placing Christ at the center of a milieu that once thought to be antagonistic to the Christian way of living, and doing so in a way that is unique to their world.

This model has been exported as well. Upon his retirement, Burl Cain began the Global Prison Seminaries Foundation to adapt the best practices of Angola to other prisons. His team travels extensively consulting with prison personnel and hosting an annual training conference where similar programs can network and learn from each other.

He envisions his work as a kind of prison reform. A comprehensive study of the program entitled “The Angola Prison Seminary: Effects of Faith-Based Ministry on Identity Transformation, Desistance, and Rehabilitation” chronicles its successes and suggests the model has transformative potential.

Angola, once the bloodiest prisons in America, has now become an exemplar of transformation. While it still remains largely unreachable by outsiders, the cadre of trained ministers inside its walls have made significant impact. Although it continues to be a world largely closed to outsiders, those inside have proven that training indigenous ministers of the gospel can have a powerful and transformative effect in a culture considered to be resistant to the claims of Christ.

References

Bosch, D. J. (1997). Transforming mission: Paradigm shifts in theology of mission. Maryknoll, NY: Orbis Books.

Hallett, M., Hays, J., Johnson, B., Jang, S. J., and Duwe, G. (2017). The Angola prison seminary: Effects of faith-based ministry on identity transformation, desistance, and rehabilitation. New York: Routledge.

Dr. Kevin J. Brown is an Associate Professor of Social Work, holding the Caskey Chair of Church and Community Ministries. He also serves as the Director of Prison Programs overseeing prison extension education in six maximum security prisons in four southeastern states.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Tags:
Angola | Louisiana | Missions | Prisons
Posted:
October 11, 2018

More from The Exchange

Christianity Today
Training Inmates for Ministry Inside Maximum Security Prisons
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top