Announcing 'Ed Stetzer Live' on Moody Radio

via Moody Radio

For the past few months I’ve been talking with Moody Radio about the possibility of doing a weekly radio show. Well, I am excited to announce that this Saturday, September 15 at 11 a.m. CST will be the premier of my new show called “Ed Stetzer Live.” On my first episode I’ll be talking with Pastor Tim Keller about reaching out to our skeptical neighbors. I’d love it if you call in.



Also, every Tuesday on The Exchange we will be running a full article based on the monologue the previous Saturday, so if you miss out on the show, we’ll include a link there as well.



Below is the press release from Moody. Join me this Saturday on Moody Radio!

Moody Radio announced today its newest national program, Ed Stetzer Live, will launch on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Hosted by Ed Stetzer, a well-known author, speaker, teacher and pastor, the program will tackle today’s cultural trends and issues facing the Church and Christians. He will take calls from listeners and invite special guests and topical experts each week. The program will be heard live across Moody Radio’s network of stations, select affiliates, and network stream as well as through the iPhone and Android apps on Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to noon (CT).

“Ed Stetzer Live is a solid addition to our strong lineup of programs on Moody Radio and we’re humbled by the opportunity to partner with someone of Ed’s caliber and passion,” said Doug Hastings, vice president of Moody Radio. “With his theological training, pastoral heart and keen biblical insight on culture, our listeners will discover new and meaningful ways to show and share the love of Jesus to a broken and a hurting world.”

While serving as the interim pastor of The Moody Church in Chicago, Stetzer also holds the Billy Graham Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College and is the Dean of the School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership. In addition, he is the Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center. He has earned two master’s degrees and two doctorates, and has written or co-written a dozen books and hundreds of articles.

“I am excited to be partnering with Moody Radio in launching the new program and serving the listeners,” said Stetzer who has been a regular guest on Moody Radio and a conference speaker for Moody Bible Institute. “The program will speak into the cultural moment, with gospel clarity and mission focus, to help us engage the moment well. I can’t wait!”

He and his wife, Donna, have been married more than 25 years and have three daughters.

For more information about Ed Stetzer Live, please visit www.moodyradio.org/edstetzerlive.