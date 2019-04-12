20 Truths from ‘The Purpose Path’

“Purpose is not what we do but why we exist.”

A scholar, speaker, entrepreneur, and pastor, Dr. Nicholas Pearce is an award-winning professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a pastor and preacher, and founder & CEO of The Vocati Group, a global executive advisory firm. Below are 20 Truths from his new book The Purpose Path

1 – “At its very heart, vocational courage is about finding and pursuing your true purpose in life, and about making sure your life’s work is reflected in your daily work” (Page 1).

2 – “True vocational courage comes from defining what success is for us, based on our own unique purpose and core values, and then making the difficult decisions necessary to wholeheartedly pursue it” (Page 13).

3 – “So, the first step toward becoming an authentic success is making sure you have clarity regarding what success means to you and what you have to do to achieve it” (Page 14).

4 – “…success is the daily commitment to being faithful to doing what you’ve been created to do. So then success is defined by your Maker—by the Creator not by the creation” (Page 19).

5 – “The idea of knowing who you are and thus what you were designed for is inextricably linked to your relationship with the One who made you” (Page 33).

6 – “Identities will change. You will go through different stages in your life, and your identity will evolve. But who you are at core remains the same. Your why is dictated by your who, and your what is dictated by your why. All of that is rooted in a stability of identity” (Page 44).

7 – “I’ve worked with thousands of emerging and established leaders around the world, in every sector. What’s surprising to me, however, is that the vast majority of them are able to articulate their organizations’ reasons for being with far greater clarity and conviction than they can articulate their own” (page 53).

8 – “…it’s important not to entangle purpose with scale. Just because someone’s life has had an impact on a greater number of people, does not make their life more purposeful” (Page 59).

9 – “Purpose is much more than passion” (Page 66).

10 – “Our Creator has a plan for us, and it is up to us to live it as fully as we can. Living beneath the potential of our highest and best use should be an unacceptable prospect” (Page 80).

11 – “Once you understand what it is that you are meant to do with your life, then you have the opportunity and the responsibility to put this knowledge to work” (Page 127).

12 – “Nothing catches God by surprise. When you decide whether or not to answer the call of your Maker, it fundamentally comes down to a question of whether or not you trust God” (Page 144).

13 – “A vocation is not something that we can set and forget; it requires periodic checks to ensure that the path on which we are walking is still aligned with our calling” (Page 156).

14 – “When I think about vocational courage, it is very much about clarity, which requires stillness to hear, but it is also the personal commitment to do what you hear. You can’t do what you hear if you’re not listening” (Page 173).

15 – “The best leaders care about their people. They don’t just view employees as cogs in a wheel, but as people who have purpose, hopes, dreams, and vision. It is the rare leader who is able to subordinate his or her own immediate exigencies to do what’s best, not just for the organization in the near term, but also what’s best for individuals in the long term” (Page 185).

16 – “Every single human interaction has that life-­changing, destiny-­shaping potential, and the people you communicate with could be one interaction away from discovering why they were put on the planet” (Page 197).

17 – “Vocational courage in an organizational context is having clarity about what that organization’s unique purpose is and making the difficult strategic decisions that are necessary to ensure that the organization’s activities and strategies continue to align with that purpose” (Page 203).

18 – “Leaders show organizational vocational courage when they are able to confront and act on the fact that the organization is straying from its sense of purpose” (Page 207).

19 – “Purpose is not what we do but why we exist” (Page 209).

20 – “For people to know they are in the right place, the organization has to collectively know it is in the right place” (Page 221).