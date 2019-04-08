New Witnesses

God is doing a new thing in the millennial generation through his witnesses.

In a contemplative and reflective frame of mind, I was trying to discern what God is doing across this land. For example, a decade ago, during the financial crisis that led to the Great Recession, I happened upon a series of sermons on holiness by David Platt. I knew God was working with a new generation.

Now, in the midst of a very noisy culture, I asked God the same question again: What are you doing across this land? Delightfully, I am discovering that God is already doing new things from the arts, to calling, to declarations. He is doing something new!

When we participate in worship, we are greeted with lyrics with different depth. Consider the following smattering of samples from a group of 30 years olds…

Lord you search me, how you know me You perceive my every thought from afar In all my wandering, still you love me

King of glory you pursue my anxious heart

Even when I'm not, you're faithful

Even when I doubt your truth holds

Even when I'm lost you won't let me go

When my heart is dry your grace flows

No matter where I run, I'm not far from home

Yea, I may be weak but you're able

Even when I'm not, you're faithful

Even when I'm not, you're faithful (Eric Neider—Faithful)

In the morning when I rise to meet You

In the morning when I lift my eyes

You're the only One I wanna cling to

You're the first thought on my mind

Let our voices rise

All creation cries

Singing out an endless alleluia from this moment on

Join with Heaven's song Singing out an endless alleluia!

In the moments where You go unnoticed in the ordinary day to day

Countless miracles of life around us Point like arrows to Your name (Cory Asbury—Endless Alleluia)

And every knee will bow in a great surrender

And all the nations come, crying out together

That Jesus is the Lord, and He reigns forever

Salvation to our God, to our God forever

And every knee will bow in a great surrender

And all the nations come, crying out together

That Jesus is the Lord, and He reigns forever

Salvation to our God, to our God forever

Forever and ever

Oh we pour out our praise to You, Jesus

Who reigns forever and ever

The Lamb of God, the perfect sacrifice, Jesus, hey! (Lindy and the Digital Circuit Riders—Stand In Awe)

The lyrics in the worship songs have experienced God, speaking about his enduring faithfulness, unmatched, and one can only stand in awe. The personal revival of individuals are breathlessly captured in words and songs. The society categorized them as the millennials.

But they are the new generation of witnesses for God across this land.

His new witnesses have also created new categories; David Bowden and his poetry helps all of us to engage with the living God of the Scriptures in a totally new way. Bowden's 'I Believe In Jesus' among his repertoire of deep theological poetry strikes a chord with the listener not only because it is sound, but also because the beauty of theology can be so simply expressed. Here is a unique category from a new generation providing witness of the gospel in this land.

Or consider this: there is a call for one million African-American men to serve in missions across the Middle East. In a recent February stadium rally of ‘The Send’, which gathered 58,000 people, David Bryant testified how God called him out of Detroit to join this movement to reach the unengaged unreached people groups in the world.

God has his new witnesses.

Gender ‘reveal’ is becoming a cultural phenomenon. From live streaming, to parties with friends, the 30 and under generation are using various venues to reveal the gender of their babies. This is not only among Christians; this is widespread across this land. At a time where society is purportedly confused about gender and fluidity, there are new witnesses declaring the gender of the baby who is still in the womb.

For every example cited herewith, there are hundreds of thousands that God is breathing through as witnesses. Our politically correct silences, eyeballing space occupying vitriol digital memes, in a culture of outrage have shielded us from what God is doing.

God is doing a new thing in the millennial generation through his witnesses.

Have you spotted his handiwork, listened and watched his artists, identified and prayed for his witnesses?

Samuel E. Chiang is a husband, father, ordained minister, and President and CEO of Seed Company in Arlington, TX, a nonprofit committed to Scripture translation for people without God’s Word through Great Commission Partnerships.