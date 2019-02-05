20 Truths from “The Marriage Knot”

Excerpts from the Zappia's new book that will entice you to read the rest of it and strengthen your marriage bond.

The choices we make define our lives in more ways that we are often willing to admit. This is especially true in the context of relationships and marriage. In their first book, Ron and Jody Zappia share seven choices that define success in any marriage. Their book is honest and cuts to the core while presenting helpful scriptural principles that affirm and build up. Here are 20 truths from their book, “The Marriage Knot” that will wet your appetite to engage this book and strengthen the marriage bond.

1 – “Eventually, left unattended and unchecked, the knot comes undone” (Page 9).

2 – “It’s way easier to tie the marriage knot together at the altar on that perfect but expensive wedding day than it is to do the hard work of tightening it each day, week, month and year” (Page 9).

3 – “In God’s eyes, two are better than one” (Page 11).

4 – “We’re joined in marriage to get the most out of life. That’s God’s heart and his gracious desire is that we wouldn’t do life alone but rather we would be in partnership together seeing more, enjoying more and accomplishing more as we truly are better together. That’s why we need each other” (Page 12).

5 – “In our marriage relationships, we need to fight for the ‘we’ over the ‘me’” (Page 17).

6 – “As your marriage grows stronger in the Lord, you become a beacon of hope for those around you” (Page 19).

7 – “As a husband or wife, the spiritual choices we make determine whether we grow closer to God or move further away from Him” (Page 28).

8 – “God’s got a work He wants to do in you, God’s got a work He wants to do in your spouse, God’s got a work He wants to do your marriage. And it all starts with the choices to build on the rock individually and collectively” (Page 31).

9 – “The truth is that God has deposited himself in you by His Holy Spirit to guarantee the results He desires in you” (Page 35).

10 – “The Bible tells us we can win people over with our works better than we can with our words” (Page 39).

11 – “Let’s face it: love is more than a feeling. Love may start out as a feeling, but it must become much more as it requires so much more to go the distance” (Page 46).

12 – “Love is more than a romance. It’s all about action. We must make the choice to love unconditionally” (Page 47).

13 – “Sometimes marriage is about learning to manage the tension rather than completely alleviating it” (Page 49).

14 – “It helps for each of us to answer this question: for the sake of my marriage relationship, what am I willing to surrender?” (Page 55).

15 – “Trials are God-given opportunities for each of us to seek help, support, and counsel from others, and most importantly from God. And such hard times don’t have to make us miserable (Page 111).

16 – “Endurance is that quality of faith that God desires to form in us through adversity” (Page 113).

17 – “A trial is a circumstance allowed by God to help you look to God, to lean on God and learn from God” (Page 114).

18 – “Spiritual wisdom is not a matter of education; spiritual wisdom is a matter of prayer” (Page 117).

19 – “Most people understand (especially married people!) that the words we choose to say or the words we choose not to say have a great and lasting impact” (Page 124).

20 – “Losing your cool doesn’t help you to advance the kingdom of God in your home” (Page 131).