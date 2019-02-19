Explore
guest
The Excahnge

Most Recent

February 19, 2019Humor

Back by Popular Demand—Church Signs!

It's been far too long, back their back!
Ed Stetzer
AuthorBio
Back by Popular Demand—Church Signs!
Image: Seth Waldrop

It’s been way too long since we ran some good church signs. They never cease to end, though, and I think we all enjoy seeing them. So tweet me some good ones and we will get this feature started again. In the meantime, enjoy the ones below.

Thanks to @sethwaldrop and Oakland church for the reminder that we are both body and spirit! Neglecting either is a fool’s task.

Thanks to @ufmikeg (aka Michael Graham) for the reminder that cultural mainstays like the Hokey Pokey can indeed teach us life lessons (though we cannot neglect important things like proper spelling for pleasure pursuits!).



And thanks to @kylewillyou for submitting this excellent play on words. Time to put on the armor of Christ, people!

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Tags:
Church | Humor
Posted:
February 19, 2019

More from The Exchange

Christianity Today
Back by Popular Demand—Church Signs!
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top