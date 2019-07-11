In the Market for Some Interviews: A Recap from Last Week

Image: Moody Radio Network/Ed Stetzer

Last week, I had the pleasure of guest hosting In the Market with Janet Parshall, a show on the Moody Radio Network. Janet was out of town July 1st through July 3rd, and I was the B team there to help! For those who don’t know about the show, their stated mission is to challenge listeners to examine major news stories and current issues being debated in the marketplace of ideas using the Word of God as a framework for discussion.

The show airs two hours every weekday, with one hour segments or episodes, so I actually wound up hosting six episodes in all. It was an exciting change of pace from my own show, Ed Stetzer Live. It was a joy to work with Janet’s team, and I had a stellar line-up of guests to discuss some very relevant topics.

Below, I’ve listed the segments and provided links to the episodes.

July 01, 2019

Segment 1: A Life of Purpose

To kick off day one, I invited Rick Warren, founder of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, to explore questions like, “What it is like to live a life driven by purpose?” and “How would purpose change the way you make decisions and how you related to others in your life?”

Segment 2: Studying the Bible and Handling Anxiety

Immediately following Rick, I was joined on the air by best-selling Bible study author Beth Moore to explore two topics: studying the Bible and then some from Beth’s resource on anxiety. Anxiety seems rampant, especially in America, and the power of it to debilitate us can be overwhelming. Beth helped shed some light on this common struggle and reminded us that the Lord holds the peace of mind we all seek.

July 02, 2019

Segment 1: A Cup of Cold Water

Joining me for the first segment of day two was President of World Relief, Scott Arbeiter. In this episode, we discussed what it is like to be on the front lines of the growing refugee crisis—a very timely discussion given the immigration crisis on our southern border. We gave serious consideration to the role of Christians in this humanitarian crisis and how God’s people are called to make his love known in the midst of it.

Segment 2: Miracles and More

Next up was the one and only Lee Strobel, a New York Times best-selling author known for his books, The Case for Christ, The Case for Faith and The Case for a Creator. We talked about miracles—what they are, if they exist, if they still happen, and more. It was a fascinating discussionfull of personal anecdotes and research.

July 03, 2019

Segment 1: Spreading the Message

Evangelism is arguably the single most important command that God has given his people—and also one of the hardest to obey. To explore to vital piece of the Christian walk, I invited my friends Alan Hirsch, founder of 100Movements, and Wheaton professor Dr. Rick Richardson to the show. They both recently published books on the subject (both released at our Amplify Conference), and we used their knowledge to help us understand how to reach the seemingly “unreachable” around us.

Segment 2: The Marriage Knot

To close out my three-day run, I decided to discuss the blessings and challenges of marriage with my friends, Ron and Jodi Zappia, founders of High Point Church in Chicagoland and co-authors of The Marriage Knot. They turned their failing marriage into one of power and purpose when they discovered Christ, and through the years they have uncovered the core principles necessary to have a strong, vibrant and successful marriage.

Ed Stetzer Live

Finally, looking ahead, you can join me for my show, Ed Stetzer Live, this Saturday at 11a.m. CT, across the Moody Radio Network. I will be talking about the church, race, and the gospel with Jamar Tisby. We will be discussing his new book, The Color of Compromise.

Ed Stetzerholds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, serves as Dean of the School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.