Hispanic Planting: CPLF Gathering this July

On July 23-24, 2019, we will present the results of our latest Hispanic church planting research.

Image: Pixabay/Pexels

One of the highlights of my year is the gathering of the Church Planting Leadership Fellowship (CPLF). Leadership from multiple denominations share wisdom, encouragement, and practice so that all can learn and all can be made better.

During this gathering on July 23-24, 2019, we will present the results of our latest Hispanic church planting research, how to reach Hispanics, Hispanic culture, planting Hispanic churches through a bivo/covo model, a restoration/community engagement approach toward planting, and what we can learn about the rapid church growth in Cuba. These are a few of the many topics that will be addressed at this CPLF gathering on Hispanic Planting.



If you're a church planting leader in your denomination or network, you should join us.

Now a bit about the CPLF. For the past few years, this fellowship has hosted a gathering of denomination and network church planting leaders from across North America to consider the process and practices of church planting.

This is a peer group, specifically focused on those who are leading church planting efforts in their denomination or network.

This group is unique; in fact, I’m pretty confident that it’s the only one of its kind. It regularly features leaders who represent around 75% of all North American Evangelical church planting in a given year.

In the past, we have featured speakers like Tim Keller, Rick Warren, Linda Stanley, Neil Cole, Dhati Lewis, Leonce Crump, Derwin Gray, and many others. What makes this gathering so special, though, is not just the learning we get (though it’s pretty spectacular), but the opportunity for peers to sit down and learn from each other.

The CPLF is a partnership between the Send Institute, LifeWay Research, and NewChurches.com.

I want to invite you to join us on July 23-24 in Wheaton where we’ll focus on Hispanic Planting, and Nov 19-20 in Nashville where we’ll focus on Capacity Building for Church Planters.

If you help lead church planting at a denomination, network, judicatory, state convention or other level, this is a gathering for you.

I believe so strongly in what we are doing through the CPLF that I am convinced that this is the foremost gathering of church planting leaders in the country—it's not for planters and it's not about how to plant a church. It's about leading church planting.

If you are involved in church planting, on the level of leading a denomination or network's church planting emphasis, we would love for you to consider becoming a part of the CPLF. Our team will gladly get an application to you so that you can become part of our learning community. If you are interested in joining, just fill out the application at newchurches.com/CPLF.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, serves as Dean of the School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.