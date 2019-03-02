Explore
March 2, 2019

More Church Signs!

We are getting back into the groove of posting some good church signs.
Ed Stetzer
Image: Reformed Manbeard

We are getting back into the groove of posting some good church signs. They never seem to end, and I think we all enjoy seeing them. So tweet me some good ones at @edstetzer and we will get them posted. In the meantime, enjoy the ones below.

Two signs for the price of one, anyone?

Thanks, Reformed Manbeard.

God utilizing cultural elements to reach our world for Jesus? Yes!

Thanks again, Reformed Manbeard.

Here’s an attention-grabber, though not necessarily a good one!

Thanks, John McCollum.

Again with the cultural tie-ins! Let’s remember to not take this too far, though, people.

Thanks, Gabe Bernal.

Church | Humor
March 2, 2019

Christianity Today
