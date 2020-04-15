Too Many Christians are Believing and Spreading Corona Conspiracies—Gullibility is not a Spiritual Gift

As followers of Jesus, we are people of the truth. Falling for (and spreading) conspiracy theories does not honor the Lord, but it does cause people to question our judgement.

A major crisis provides a fertile field for producing conspiracy theories, and the current global pandemic has created a bumper crop of them. What do we do about the theories we hear around the vaccines and the viruses?

One of the sad things that I've learned over time is how Christians are disproportionately fooled by conspiracy theories. I’ve said before that when Christians spread lies, they need to repent of those lies. Sharing fake news makes us look stupid and harms our witness.

We saw this in the last election when some of the troll factories focused on conservative, evangelical Christians. This is disappointing. So how do we respond to this?

First, we need to speak up and speak out to others— particularly those fooled yet again— and lovingly say, "You need to go to trusted sources." Your social media news feed is not a trusted source. But you can find them. That's why we created coronavirusandthechurch.com. There are plenty of others.

Second, God has not called us to be easily fooled. Gullibility is not a Christian virtue, and we ought not to act like that. Believing and sharing Covid-19 conspiracies does not honor the Lord.

Now the data is saying, “Here we go again.”

In a study just published by Pew, almost 30 percent of Americans believe the theory that is "almost certainly not true" about the novel coronavirus being concocted in a lab. The largest group in the study to affirm this was conservative Republicans at about four in ten (39 percent). That group would also be the most religious group.

Mistrust of Media and Government

I understand the mistrust many Christians have toward the media and government. But this mistrust too often leads believers not to be more discerning but instead to become more gullible to any alternative narrative. God's Word calls us to be “wise, not unwise" (Eph. 5:16).

If you want to believe that some secret lab created this as a biological weapon, I can't stop you. But if you do, what will you do when you start believing that the vaccine is also part of this conspiracy?

Similarly, we see some Christian leaders hype up the idea that you are being persecuted if you ignore the current guidelines and try to gather a thousand people together for worship in a global pandemic. We saw a few pastors making a spectacle of themselves at Easter when we should be making much of Jesus.

Are there some issues— yes, some mayors and a governor or two have done and said foolish things. Those are already being pushed back in the courts. This is not a deep state conspiracy. It’s what happens in a global crisis, and we will make it through just fine.

Pastors and church leaders, disciple the people in your church about these things. One of the reasons I wrote Christians in the Age of Outrage: How to Bring Our Best When the World Is at Its Worst is because Christians are becoming outraged about things that are not true. The end result is they are being easily fooled and join into ideas that can bring real harm, particularly when we do develop a vaccine that can bring substantial help to our communities.

In a recent press briefing, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx acknowledged conspiracy theories on both sides related to death numbers, some saying the numbers are inflated while others believe the numbers have been underreported.

People of all ideologies can be victims of conspiracy theories just as those of all backgrounds can be duped by scammers. But we who know Jesus as Lord ought to do better. A lot better.

Bearing False Witness

Back in 2017, I wrote an article entitled "Christians Repent (Yes, Repent) of Spreading Conspiracy Theories and Fake News— It's Bearing False Witness." While at that time I spoke of another in the centuries-old habit of spreading unproven conspiracies, the point I made then needs to be made again now.

I observed how too many Christians believe "all is fair" in some wars and warned against breaking the eighth commandment in Exodus 20:16 about bearing false witness. We aren't to be driven by fear or anger, but by a desire for "speaking the truth in love" as Paul said in Ephesians 4:15.

In that article I also said, "Our worldview should make us different. We cannot use moral equivalence to justify our own behavior. Our definition of sin doesn’t come from comparison of others. It comes from God’s standard of holiness."

I still believe spreading unproven speculation is bearing false witness and I still believe we need to repent. We need to spend more time in God's Word and less time being influenced by social media trolls and clickbait.

It is not a mistake that the some of the same people who spread Pizzagate and Seth Rich conspiracies, long since discredited, are back to spread Coronavirus conspiracies.

Let not Christians be among the fooled nor among them spreading foolishness.

Our Witness Is Affected

Unless you believe President Trump, Republicans and Democrats in Congress, the media, and the scientific community are all in league together (a real leap of faith), you are just embarrassing yourself when you spread Coronavirus conspiracies. If you still insist on doing so, would you please consider taking Christian off your bio so the rest of us don’t have to share in the embarrassment you are heaping on yourself.

Long story short, you're ultimately bringing harm to yourself and your community. You may make yourself feel like you're making a difference when you are not. You are undermining important information.

Most importantly, you damage your witness and that of your church when you focus on unproven theories and speculation more than the good news we've been commanded by our Lord to proclaim.

His last words in Acts 1:8 promised us that we would receive the Spirit's power and we would bear witness to Jesus. You don't need the power of the Holy Spirit to be undiscerning, and you aren't bearing witness to the saving work of our Lord by spreading conspiracies.

I'm grateful that many, many pastors and church leaders and their churches have used this unusual time not to spread theories but to proclaim Christ, not to feed their fears but to serve their community. Let's continue to provoke one another to good works, hold to what is true, and refuse that which is false.

Ed Stetzer is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, serves as a dean at Wheaton College, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group. The Exchange Team contributed to this article.