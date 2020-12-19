Compassionate Evangelism: Being A Daily Witness for Christ

As Christians, we are called to testify with compassion every day.

As followers of Jesus, we come together in His name and worship Him because He alone is worthy of worship. We believe God has rescued us from darkness and brought us in to the marvelous light of His love. He is worthy of worship because of what He has done for us.

His message is simple, by surrendering to Jesus, (not a religion) confessing and repenting of our sin, accepting His sacrifice of shed blood on the cross, and trusting in Him alone for salvation, we become a Child of God and are given eternal life. We should then want to become more like Him and seek a life of holiness and obedience that is pleasing to Him. He is worthy of worship and we should long for others to know Him. He suffered and shed His blood on a cross to take on the sin of the world and the punishment we deserved. This great news is worthy of sharing with every person on earth, and is what God intends for us:

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” Acts 1:8

We are Ambassadors and Witnesses

I remember being in the Ivory Coast and preaching on 2 Corinthians 5. In verse 20 it says … “Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us;”

My interpreter, a young 20-year-old, fluent in French and English was so excited as I finished and said to me “I just realized that I am an Ambassador for Jesus! Wow, I am so excited.” Since that day he has not stopped sharing about how Jesus rescued him and gave him a new life.

We are all ambassadors for the Lord, and it is His plan for completing the work on earth so all may hear and know of God’s love. Why do we find it so hard to be a witness for Jesus with our words?

In Acts 1:8 “witness” in Greek is “martyr”— one who saw something and told others about it. The meaning of the word changed over time from someone who saw and told, to someone who gave his life for the cause he believed in. This happened because so many of the disciples lost their lives when telling what they saw when Jesus was with them.

What is a witness?

If you were called as a witness in a courtroom, they would expect 3 things of you.

You would need to be of good character. You need to have seen or experienced something. You must speak of what you have seen and heard.

As believers we have another characteristic.

We are filled with the Holy Spirit and are given power to speak the word boldly! Acts 4:31

God has called us to be witnesses. God has not called us to be lawyers, prosecuting attorneys, or judges. A witness tells the truth about what he knows, and what he’s seen. God has not called us to persuade, force, coerce, or manipulate anybody into the Kingdom of God. He called us to witness to the Lord Jesus Christ and His saving power and to leave the results to Him.

The problem:

97% of Christians will never share the plan of salvation with one unbeliever.

90% of unbelievers will NEVER come to church.

75% are willing to LISTEN to a Christian talk about their faith.

Reasons we don’t talk to the lost:

We don’t know what to say – It’s hard to start conversations with unbelievers, whether they are strangers or friends.

Fear of rejection – No one wants to be rejected or have a confrontation, so our fear paralyzes us.

Lack of Christ’s compassion – we don’t truly care enough.

Satan doesn’t want the good news spread.

“And Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore, pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.” Matthew 9:35-38 (emphasis added)

If our fears are greater than our compassion, our fears win!

But if our compassion is greater than our fears, compassion wins!

Which is greater in your life… fear or compassion?

Being a witness involves seeking opportunities to share your story and ask questions of others so you can share who Jesus is.

Have gospel tracts or short booklets on the gospel available. Learn how to share your brief one-minute faith story, your testimony.

Make it your mission to pray for lost people and as the Lord opens doors of opportunities.

There are many ways to witness about Christ. The important thing is to do it in all situations.

There is a story about the famous preacher DL Moody. (February 5, 1837 - December 22, 1899) Founder of Moody Church and Moody Bible Institute. A woman confronted him after a message and said, “I don’t like how you share the gospel” to which Dr. Moody replied, ”Well, sometimes I am uncomfortable with it as well, how do you share it?” to which she replied, “I don’t.” Moody then said, “Well Ma’am, I like how I share the gospel better than how you don’t share it!”

How can you share the gospel story?

Alan Greene is an evangelist, author, and Director of Collaborative Events for Global Network of Evangelists (GNE)—A ministry of Luis Palau Evangelistic Association.