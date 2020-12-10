Christ as Hero, Santa as Helper: How to Keep Christ the Center of Christmas

How do we teach our kids the true meaning of Christmas without getting distracted by Santa?

Image: Vonlathen/Unsplash

Both the traditional view of Santa, delivering presents to “good” little girls and boys—which is a works-based reward system; and this more modern view of Santa, delivering presents to “all” little girls and boys because no one is bad—which is an entitlement reward system—are both contradictory to what Scripture teaches.

The Scripture teaches there is no one good, not even one (Ps 14:3; Rom 3:12). Scripture also teaches that man is born inherently sinful (Rom 5:12,18,19). Based upon Scripture everyone is not good—our righteousness is as filthy rags (Isa 64:6). Thus, humanity deserves God’s punishment and wrath.

Such contradictions make it difficult for Christian parents to celebrate the contemporary beliefs about Santa. Many Christian parents struggle to find the balance between Santa, Elf-on-the-shelf, and Christ.

In the Laxton house, Santa is part of our Christmas rhythm. In fact, this year we added “Rex,” who is our Elf-on-the-shelf guest for the Christmas season. I know some Christians won’t approve and will see the practice of Santa and Rex as shallow and unchristian. Nevertheless, I believe that Christian families can walk and chew gum at the same time—they can keep Christ as the center of the season while at the same time including Santa in their holiday cheer.

Let me share three ways to keep Jesus as the center (as well as the Bible’s teachings) while including Santa in your Christmas festivities.

1) Teach your children that Jesus is the hero of Christmas, and Santa is the helper.

I think what happens many times is parents go overboard with Santa. Santa becomes the central focus of the Christmas season because of what he does—brings presents that the kids want. Over time this script is flipped where Santa takes centered stage and Jesus becomes a supporting actor.

Parents should groom their children to understand that Jesus is the hero of life, and Christmas is the time we celebrate his coming to earth to rescue sinners. And this rescue mission brings the greatest gift any human being could ever receive—forgiveness of sin and thus reconciliation with God. Therefore, there would be no Christmas if there was no Christ.

In cultivating this awareness and understanding in our children year-round, we also teach them how Santa is ultimately Jesus’ helper. Teach them the origin of Santa, a.k.a. Saint Nick.

St. Nicholas was a Christian bishop who, after his parents’ death, leveraged his inheritance to help the poor and sick. The legend of his generosity grew, and his sainthood became associated with gift-giving. Thus, we can teach our children that the spirit of Santa emerged from an understanding of Jesus. Without Jesus, Saint Nick and the spirit of Santa would have never come into being.

2) Teach our children that they are not good, Jesus is.

This one may be a little difficult for parents. I’m also sure some traditions of Christianity may differ slightly or even disagree slightly in how I articulate this theological point.

My wife and I have tried to groom our kids from a young age that they can’t do good (or be good) on their own. In other words, we have not tried to encourage a self-help mantra, that if they just try a little harder and dig a little deeper, they can behave better. For instance, when our children didn’t want to share, or when our eldest child was acting mean towards the youngest, we don’t groom them to “be better.” We groom them to run to Jesus and ask him to help them be generous and be kind.

Early in our parenthood, we wanted them to believe sound theology that they needed a Savior because they weren’t good. What do we do to children if we spend their whole childhood telling them how good and how wonderful they are, only to flip the switch on them later in life and tell them that they need a Savior? Why on earth would they believe they need a Savior when during their most formative years were told they were so good? This is why we teach our kids their need, our need, for a Savior.

As a result, in the Laxton house, “being good” has nothing to do with why Santa brings our kids presents. Being good should be a behavior that flows from the goodness of Christ in us, not to get toys or rewards, but to please God.

3) Teach our kids that every good and perfect gift comes from God, even gifts from Santa.

Every evening when I pray for our kids, without fail I thank the Lord for every good thing in our life. I don’t have time every evening to state all the specifics, but over the course of days I mention our health, house, cars, friends, air, bed, toys, family, siblings, birthday parties, presents, etc.

Our desire as parents, is to massage into the hearts and minds of our kids that everything that we enjoy in life, everything that is good in life, has flowed from the hands of our benevolent Father. Thus, Santa and the presents he brings are gifts from the Father. Once again, Santa plays a role, but the attention always lands on God.

In closing, the reality is Santa is who you make him out to be. At some point our children will grow out of belief in Santa. When they do, you don’t want it to be a huge deal, and you don’t want it to be something you had been fabricating for years. At the end, as believers we want something that will be intellectually honest, imaginatively curious, while at the same time theologically true.