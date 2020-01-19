Image: via ... shutter stock

2020 – 40thAnniversary of the Billy Graham Center – kick off January 2020



September 2020 marks the 40thanniversary of the Billy Graham Center dedication. To celebrate, we will be having a host of events and resources.



2020 Theme Verse:

“But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” (1 Peter 2:9)

This verse is chosen in that we are celebrating the concept of legacy and looking at what God has done, but really we are looking at the continuing reality of what God is doing and who we are—our very identity (see theme below) and therefore our calling and mission. We are….therefore we will…. And then there is the identifier of who we’ve become (and who others can become): “out of darkness and into his wonderful light”!

We will put this on a bookmark and give to donors and constituents like in previous years

We will use it as a springboard to events and resources we create throughout the year, including in a comprehensive fundraising strategy

2020 Theme:

Etched in Stone: Living from Our Kingdom Identity

This will be our Amplify 2020 theme

This will be part of the theme for the GC2 Summit on Pastoral Care that we have in the Spring (forthcoming info on that)

This will be the theme for a Rural Matters Conference in September

This will be the theme for 1-2 Pastor Networking Events

This will be the theme for 1-2 LitLoo podcasts

We will develop a series for The Exchange on this topic.

We will build an EOY resource around this to culminate the year

We will have a celebration in November around Billy Graham’s birthday to celebrate his life and legacy and our ongoing work—tie it into donor base as well

We will have a large donor event in September to celebrate 40 years and to kick off the next 40

Resources