One-on-One with Diane Strack on She Loves Out Loud

Today I am glad to welcome Diane Strack to The Exchange. Diane is the founder of the She Loves Out Loud movement.

Ed: Tell me about this movement.

Diane: She Loves Out Loud is a prayer movement led by and for women with the mission of inspiring women across America with hope for their lives. I believe that hope and healing come through prayer and genuine, healthy relationships—women coming together in sisterhood, helping one another to find peace and a God-confident future. We have created She Loves Out Loud to provide the opportunity for women around the country to love and support one another.

Ed: Is there also a specific prayer event?

Diane: Yes. On February 15 we will host a first-of-its-kind national livestream prayer event. The day is meant to encourage “out loud” sisterhood through unconditional love and earnest prayer regardless of color or creed.

Beginning at 11am CST, the event will broadcast seven streams of stories, worship, and ministry of prayer until 3 pm CST. Every woman is invited to attend or host a gathering for the interactive livestream produced on the set of the Life Today studio in Dallas to thousands of churches, pregnancy centers, and small-group gatherings from coast to coast.

Ed: What was the impetus for She Loves Out Loud?

Diane: It was started in the wake of the 2017 Women’s March, when I became burdened for so many women trapped in their anger and bitterness. I was reminded of my late mentor, Vonette Bright, and her words to me to, “Gather the women to pray. They are the only hope for our nation.”

I remembered her encouragement as I watched the angry women parade. I cried over the stories of abuse, and my heart broke at the wall of pain and anger that held back their hope. No one spoke of a way to find peace, and I kept thinking that this cannot be the last word for the women of America.

So I invited a few friends to join me in praying over what we might be able to do in response. Women like Sheila Walsh, Donna Gaines, and Cynthia Garrett joined me in prayer about how to share the hope and healing found in Jesus’ name with the masses of hurting women.

Since that time, many other Christian leaders have volunteered to lead or serve in the movement, and prayer warriors all around the nation began to join, creating local prayer groups and bringing women together across cultural and ethnic divides.

Ed: Who is involved with She Loves Out Loud?

Diane: In addition to Sheila, Donna, and Cynthia, we have several women joining us to share their specific stories of how prayer brought healing to their lives and circumstances. These include speakers and authors such as Priscilla Shirer, Carol Kent, and Melody and Tray Lovvorn, and women with important stories to share, such as trafficking survivor Christa Lynn, military missionary Megan Brown, and abortion survivor and her adoptive mom, Claire and Barbara Culwell.

Ed: Does She Loves Out Loud have a specific theme or focus?

Diane: We wanted to concentrate our prayers on the most prevalent issues plaguing women in America today, including depression, abuse, race relations, abortion, and stresses on parents, marriages and military families.

We have invited women with specific experience or expertise in each of these seven areas to share how prayer has made a difference in their lives: gaining victory over depression, finding hope and healing after abuse, race relations and genuine friendship, praying for our children and families, praying for our marriages, affirming life and praying over issues of infertility, the loss of a child, or an unwanted pregnancy.