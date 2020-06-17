How Do We Work Together Towards Racial Equality? An Important Conversation with Six Leaders

Three weeks after the death of George Floyd, our nation continues to see widespread protests. This is a time for pastors to listen and lead. Recently, we convened a conversation with six respected church leaders to help us understand these issues. The panel included: James Meeks, Senior Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Chicago, IL; Brian Brodersen, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel, Santa Ana, CA; Johnson Bowie, Lead Pastor, Victory Church, Norcross, GA; Charlie Dates, Senior Pastor, Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago, IL; Laurel Bunker, Associate Vice President, Christian Formation and Church Relations, Bethel University, St. Paul, MN; and John K. Jenkins Sr., Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Landover, MD.
Today, we are broadcasting this conversation on my Facebook page at 12PM CST. I hope you will join me as I am joined by Laurel Bunker as we talk through your questions. I encourage you to engage the Facebook conversation, then discuss it together with your staff. Below is a list of the resources our panel members will suggest for further reading. Join me at 12PM CST over on my Facebook page.
During the call, several suggested resources. We’ve listen them here.
From Brian Brodersen:
- John Perkin’s books:
- Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rotherstein
- The Third Option: Hope for a Racially Divided Nation by Miles McPherson
From James Meeks:
- Black Labor, White Wealth by Claude Anderson
- Divided by Faith by Michael O. Emerson
- Before the Mayflower by Lerone Bennett
- Oneness Embraced by Tony Evans
From Charlie Dates:
- The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass
- Family Properties by Beryl Satter
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Cotes
- Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
- Color of Compromise by Jemar Tisby
- What Had Justice to Do with Righteousness by Charlie Dates (coming soon)
From Laurel Bunker:
- How to be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi
- White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin Diangelo & Michael Eric Dyson
- The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
From Johnson Bowie:
- One Blood: Parting Words to the Church on Race and Love by John Perkins
- HD Leader by Derwin Gray
- Right Color, Wrong Culture by Bryan Loritts
- https://victoryatl.com/onevideos/
The Exchange is a part of CT's
Blog Forum. Support the work of CT.
Subscribe and get one year free.
The views of the blogger do not necessarily reflect those of Christianity Today.