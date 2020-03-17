Evangelism Formation: Effective Evangelism in a Changing Culture

More and more evangelism will be happening in the world rather than on the campus of a church.

Image: Photo by Yiran Ding on Unsplash

The world is always changing, but the pace of cultural shifts seems to be increasing by the day. With this in mind, it is helpful to reflect on some practical and effective ways to continue the work of the Great Commission in our ever-changing world.

Churches that are seeking to do effective Organic Outreach (evangelism) often seek to draw people onto their campus and invite the world to come on over! This is still effective, and an invitation to a great church event can still bear wonderful fruit. But, we need to meet people where they are, connect with them in their world, and be intentional to bring Jesus to people where they live.

More and more evangelism will be happening in the world rather than on the campus of a church. This means all followers of Jesus need to be equipped to share their faith and see themselves as God’s missionary people at school, in their neighborhood, at work, in social settings, and in the flow of an ordinary day.

For this to happen, putting on great events at a church will not be enough. The role of leaders in the church is to equip all of God’s people for works of ministry (Eph. 4: 11-13). Here are four simple ways to do outreach in our communities and world.

Pray with people

Any time someone talks about a great joy or a deep sorrow, we can politely say something like, “Thanks for sharing that with me. No pressure at all, but I would be honored to pray for you right now if that is OK with you.”

I have asked non-believers that question countless times over the past 30 years and have only had four people say no. And, they said, “No thank you.”

They were not angry and I did not experience persecution. But, hundreds and hundreds of non-Christians have been glad to have me pray for them. In many cases, they have tears in their eyes after being prayed for. There is often a powerful sense of the Holy Spirit’s presence after these moments of prayer. And, in many cases, it leads to spiritual conversations and questions.

Throw a Matthew party

When Jesus reached out to Matthew, Matthew’s life was radically transformed. One of the first things Matthew did was to gather a bunch of friends in his home for a party (Matt. 9). He invited his new friends (Jesus and the disciples) and also his old friends (tax collectors, prostitutes, sinners…you get the picture).

Wouldn’t it have been fun to have been at that party? What Matthew modeled for us is the beauty of connecting people who know and love Jesus with those who are still skeptical or even spiritually resistant. I believe good things can happen when Jesus’ followers get in close and consistent proximity to people who don’t know the grace and wonder of the Savior.

Throughout the years, my wife and I have thrown all kinds of Matthew parties.

Years ago, when our sons were little, we would invite neighbors over to our home for informal gatherings. We always invited Christians and non-Christians, and it was wonderful. Over the years, many of our non-believing neighbors followed our example and they started throwing gatherings with this same beautiful mix of people. And, many of our neighbors came to faith in Jesus.

A big part of their journey forward was spending regular time with some great Christians right where they lived.

Community service with gospel engagement

When Christians go into their communities to serve with joy and humility, great things happen.

One of the best ways people from a local church can do outreach is consistently going where people are and serving them in the name of Jesus. It can be a retirement center, a homeless shelter, a food program, a jail, or any place there are people in need (which is almost everywhere!).

The key is we need to train everyone in our church to engage naturally in spiritual conversations. We must equip believers to share their story of coming to Jesus and their stories of God’s presence and power in their life today. And, every follower of Jesus should be able to articulate the life-changing good news of how Jesus gave his life for our sins and how we can receive his amazing grace by faith in his name.

In other words, doing nice things is simply not evangelism. We must share the grace, love, and message of salvation that are found in Jesus.

As we go out with groups from our church to serve our community, we need to be ready to give bread for them to eat, and also offer the living bread of Jesus. We can give a cup of water, but need to point people to the Living Water of the Savior. We can give clothes to keep people warm, but they also need to be clothed in the righteousness of Jesus.

We can share our kindness and companionship, but a relationship with the Savior is what every heart is truly longing for. What we give is temporary; what Jesus offers is eternal!

Learn to ask good questions and listen

Another way to walk with others is learning to hear their stories, listen to their hearts, and discern where they are on their spiritual journeys. Too many Christians are worried they don’t have all the answers.

Why not spend more time asking questions? These can include: What are your beliefs about God? What is your perspective on Christians? Did you grow up in a religious home… what was that like for you? Could you share your personal journey of faith (or lack thereof)? What do you think about Jesus?

As you ask questions and let people share their perspectives and experiences, you will learn more about where they are on their spiritual journey. It might even lead to them asking you to share your answers to the same kinds of questions. It will certainly create spaces for the Holy Spirit to enter in and move in ways you and I never could.

In our changing world, let’s keep holding great events at our churches and having Spirit-filled worship services where we can invite our friends and family.

But, let’s also recognize that many people will need to meet Jesus right where they are before they will even consider coming on a church campus. Let’s keep finding ways to bring Jesus right where people are.

Kevin Harney is the lead pastor of Shoreline Community Church in Monterey, California, the founder and visionary leader of Organic Outreach Ministries International, and the author of the Organic Outreach trilogy of books and many other books, studies, and articles. He is also a regular contributor to Outreach Magazine.