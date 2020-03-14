A National Day of Prayer—Words from Ntnl Assoc. of Evangelicals Pres. Walter Kim

On this day of prayer, let’s call God’s people to pray throughout the nation.

Image: Photo by Amaury Gutierrez on Unsplash

Walter Kim, the new president of the National Association of Evangelicals, shared this with our NAE board last night. With his permission, I am sharing it with you as you join in this national day of prayer.

Dear NAE Board of Directors,

As you probably know, the President has declared Sunday, March 15 to be a National Day of Prayer. I am writing to let you know that the NAE wishes to stand in solidarity with all who are beseeching the Lord. Beyond the call of our President is the command of our King to pray. “Seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper” (Jeremiah 29:7).

Tomorrow let’s call God’s people to pray throughout the nation. We will be praying in different languages. Some will be using liturgy; others will be speaking in tongues. Some will be dispersed in homes; others in highly sanitized sanctuaries. But all will be praying in faith that God reigns, listens and responds.

As we pray, some things come to mind. Let’s pray:

for God’s love to be the foundation of our hope;

for God's mercy in stopping the spread of this virus;

for God’s healing of those who are sick throughout the world;

for God’s strength for medical personnel serving tirelessly;

for God’s insight to be given to researchers seeking solutions;

for God’s wisdom to guide civic leaders and health officials;

for God’s peace to guard us from fear or anxiety;

for God’s provision for those whose livelihoods and income have been affected by this crisis;

for God’s creativity to make us agents of love and compassion; and

for God’s Spirit to draw people to the saving power of Jesus.

May we know the Lord’s comfort and strength in our prayer: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6–7).

Together in the Lord,

Walter