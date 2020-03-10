How is Global Leadership Different? One-on-One with Dr. Rochelle Scheuermann about Global Leadership and Wheaton College’s New M.A.

We are integrated beings which means our faith is not separate from what we do.

Image: Photo by Wheaton Graduate School

As you may know since you read The Exchange, I’m the dean of the School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership at Wheaton College. As such, I work with some amazing faculty. Today I am glad to welcome Dr. Rochelle Scheuermann to The Exchange talking about global leaderhsip, how it is different, and Wheaton College’s newest flexible M.A. program in the area.

Ed: What are some of the challenges for global leaders as they engage with different nations and cultures from their own? Some of the blessings?

Rochelle: In global spaces, leaders need to have the cultural skills to understand how cultural, social, and historical realities impact the ways in which they communicate with one another; the ways in which they think about leadership skills and traits; and how they approach organization, conflict resolution, strategy development and execution of goals.

In the past, we used to think that countries were fairly mono-cultural and that reading a book about the culture we were visiting was enough. In today’s globalized world, however, that’s not sufficient. We need skills that cross multiple cultures and connect multiple places simultaneously, and that takes a deeper understanding of leadership across cultures.

By addressing these considerations within a variety of topics, leaders navigate the challenges faced in multicultural, multigenerational, multinational organizations and maximize the blessings of global connection, corporation, and perspective.

Ed: We talk about the intersection of faith and leadership. Why do Chrisitan leaders need to learn how to lean into such global spaces.

Rochelle: We are integrated beings which means our faith is not separate from what we do. I believe that faith in Christ undergirds and infuses every aspect of our lives and so in whatever sphere I’m in, whether it’s in a faith-based setting or not, I want to pursue leadership from the conviction that my life and my work have kingdom purpose. That’s thinking christianly about leadership and the world around us.

We are not first Chinese or German. We are first Christian, but we are world Christians. So, we need to know how to lead across God’s world.

At Wheaton, we are committed to Christ-centered vocation. The M.A. in Global Leadership will focus on developing student’s personal faith and leadership so that they, as whole beings, can develop and lead others. Everything that students study will be viewed through a Christian worldview. This is a unique focus that makes Wheaton stand out from other programs out there.

Ed: Tell me more about your vision for this new program. Why an M.A. in Global Leadership as opposed to an M.A. in, for example, Organizational Leadership?

Rochelle: Our focus on both the global and the spiritual set us apart from a traditional OL degree. We rigorously bridge the gaps between faith, the academy, and the larger world to educate skilled, spiritually-grounded leaders for international business and nonprofit organizations.

We address organizational leadership, but we believe it is important for “global” to be an explicit part of this program. How do you develop diverse teams? How do you think about organizational strategy with a global perspective? How do you innovate and communicate within diverse settings and across cultures? How do you do all of this from a place of Christian faith and mission? Those are the kinds of things this program will address.

In the case of our new M.A., our goal is to help current leaders in the global marketplace and in non-profit settings raise their level of leadership both practically and spiritually. It doesn’t matter if you are just starting out or are the CEO. This program will develop you spiritually and practically so that you can in turn develop others, work with diverse teams, and guide innovation and change.

Ed: As one who specializes in mission, culture, and contextualization, how do you see global leasdership skills impacting in other places?

Rochelle: Global leadership skills will expand people’s influence not just as leaders, but leaders who work from a Christian perspective. This requires a key set of skills-- communication, personal and team development, innovation and organizational change, research, and leadership theory and principles. That’s true for everyone who chooses to lead globally, I think.

In the case of our program, students find that theology is a core foundation of the entire curriculum. The best Christian global leaders spend time reflecting on the gospel and what it means to be a participant in God’s mission within their own settings. So, our students focus on their spiritual health and growth. And students will learn to embrace their personal vocation and leadership as a part of Christian faith and mission.

Ed: How do students take the M.A. in Global Leadership program?

Rochelle: The process is fairly simple. You don’t have to move. You don’t have to quit your job. All of the classes are in flexible modes to help you stay engaged so you can learn where you are already leading. Visit Wheaton two to three times a year for an intensive and then take the rest of your classes online. Taking a part-time load, you can finish your degree in two to three years. To find out more, click here.