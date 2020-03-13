Politics as Christian Witness

We are all witnesses for—or against—the gospel when we engage in politics.

Image: Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

In the weeks preceding the 2018 election, a headline on my Facebook feed caught my attention. It read: “New Study Suggests Arguing about Politics is Most Effective Method of Evangelism.”

The story described survey results, reporting that it “confirms that arguing vigorously about politics is still the most effective way for Christians to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world.”

Researchers concluded that “whether online or in person, Christians should seek to find someone from the other side of the aisle and just flatten them, exactly like the early disciples did.”

Thankfully, the source of this report was none other than satire site The Babylon Bee. Although a parody, the fake study points to a genuine problem—the angry way too many people approach politics—and offers a humorous yet powerful reminder that the way Christians engage politics affects their Christian witness.

We are all witnesses for—or against—the gospel when we engage in politics. People inside and outside of the church are watching to see what we say, how we say it, and what our political views reflect about our priorities.

If our political behavior lines up with what we describe as our Christian values, people will notice and perhaps be inspired. If they don’t align, we’ll be dismissed as hypocrites. More importantly, people who need to hear the Gospel message may turn away.

The following principles can help us approach politics in a manner that is worthy of the gospel and gives glory to Christ.

Model Christian virtues

If we want to be positive Christian witnesses, we need to live lives of virtue, not vice. Consider one of the many biblical passages that describe Christian character:

Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. (Col. 3:12-14)

As Paul reminds us, Christian virtues call us away from self-love and pride and toward seeking the good of others. Imagine a politics led by compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience, one in which we engage with a spirit of forgiveness and Christian love.

If we are clothed with these virtues as we discuss politics and interact with those who disagree with us, others will see the love of Christ.

Prepare before debating public policy

Follow current events from reputable news sources, and compare different accounts of the same event. Newspapers remain some of the best sources for detailed reporting. If you tend to follow sources with an ideological bent, also follow coverage from different vantage points to provide balance. If a news story seems overly fawning or evokes fear, look for other coverage of the same story to verify the facts.

When debating political issues, begin by differentiating between ends and means. Think about the policy in question, first identifying the end goal you hope to achieve, and then weighing the different possible ways to achieve it.

Look for points of agreement as conversation starters. When discussing policy differences, do so in a way that honors those with whom you disagree. Seek opportunities to engage meaningfully with those who hold different policy views, asking questions to help you understand their perspectives.

Expect compromise.

In a democratic republic like the United States, elected officials represent diverse people with a wide range of views and interests. In such a system, elected officials rarely reach consensus. Instead, a healthy democracy requires compromise and bargaining as elected officials weigh policy alternatives.

Sweeping change is uncommon and often unpopular, so most people work toward their political goals in smaller steps, seeking incremental changes that move in the right direction. In such a political system, it makes sense to consider compromises, accepting partial solutions that may not achieve everything preferred but nonetheless work toward desired goals.

On some issues, compromise is extremely difficult or even impossible. Under such circumstances, the best way forward may be to look outside the political process for ways to help.

Approach politics with prayer.

Scripture speaks directly interactions with those in power. Consider Paul’s words to Timothy: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior” (I Tim. 2:1-3). It’s really easy to complain about politics and get angry about political leaders’ actions. But we can redirect these unproductive thoughts into the most productive tool of all: prayer.

Our posture towards those in authority—whether we voted for them or not—must first be one of prayerful concern and thanksgiving. This prayerful posture also extends to political candidates. Whatever our views of the candidates, we should pray for them with sincerity.

As you follow current events and talk about them, take time to pray and bring your concerns directly to God. We should also pray for ourselves and our Christian witness in such divisive times. Instead of trying to win arguments or score political points, we can pray to be more faithful witnesses to the gospel.

The hateful and angry tone of so much current political discourse gives many reasons for despair. But we have an opportunity to approach politics as Christian witness and model a different way, one that offers a stark and appealing contrast from the world around us and points people to Christ.

Dr. Amy E. Black is Professor of Political Science at Wheaton College.