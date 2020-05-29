An Appeal Letter to Governor Pritzker from Illinois Faith Leaders and Churches

May 27, 2020
Dear Governor Pritzker,
On behalf of clergy and religious congregations across the State of Illinois, we the undersigned wish to express our deep gratitude for your thoughtful and energetic leadership during the crisis in which our State is currently immersed. The need for your strong leadership is unusually apparent to us, as our congregations have been greatly impacted by this crisis. Some of us have been personally present at the burial of victims of the novel coronavirus and all of us minister daily to vast numbers of people affected by the social and economic dislocations of this era.
Because we are at the helm of churches that shape the opinions and behaviors of hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans, we are very eager to be an asset to you and the health of our State in this significant time. We feel this acutely now in light of the rising unrest increasingly surfacing among our constituencies. We want to work with you to counter this so that our communities do not become further conflicted and law enforcement is not required to deal with circumstances harmful to everyone.
The growing resistance we are meeting emerges from a sense that the concerns of religious communities are not being taken into account with the seriousness with which the state is approaching other segments of the society. As pastors, we can assure you that the safety of our congregants and our surrounding communities are of the utmost concern to us. The current guidelines create an untenable position for us as churches, especially as we are eager to serve the spiritual and material needs of our communities.
You have carefully consulted with medical health experts, business leaders, and civic authorities to craft a coordinated response to present dangers. We respectfully request that you devise a similar mechanism for consulting with religious leaders who can provide further intelligence and support in the next phases of your efforts to Restore Illinois. We believe we can work with you and your staff to create a plan that follows the science, protects the people we love, and give churches a greater hope through participation in the planning.
If any of us can assist with that, we stand at the ready to serve.
With gratitude and hope,
Drafting committee:
James Meeks, Salem Baptist Church (Chicago)
Wilfredo de Jesus, New Life Church (Chicago)
Dan Meyer, Christ Church Oak Brook (Oak Brook)
Stewart Ruch, III Anglican Cathedral Church of the Resurrection (Wheaton)
Kelly Brady, Glen Ellyn Bible Church (Glen Ellyn)
Beth Cossin, Heritage Church (Moline)
Ed Stetzer, Wheaton College Billy Graham Center (Wheaton)
Illinois state / regional denominational leaders:
Chris Conrad, Regional Superintendent, Great Lakes Region, The Wesleyan Church
Phillip Schneider, Superintendent, Illinois Assemblies of God
Nate Adams. Executive Director, Illinois Baptist State Association
Rick Whitter, State Administrative Bishop, Illinois Church of God
Daniel Mundt, Heartland District Supervisor, The Foursquare Church
Scott Sherwood, Superintendent, Northwestern Illinois District Church of the Nazarene
Gary Rohrmayer, President of Converge MidAmerica
Terry Armstrong, Illinois District Superintendent, The Nazarene Church
Rick Thompson, Superintendent, Great Lakes District of the Evangelical Free Church
Allan Buss, President, Northern Illinois District, Lutheran Church Missouri Synod
Co-signing Pastors:
Charlie Dates, Senior Pastor, Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago
Horace Smith, Bishop, Apostolic Faith Church, Chicago
Marty Sloan, Pastor, Calvary Church, Naperville
Colin Smith, Pastor, The Orchard Church, Arlington Heights
Ron Zappia, Pastor, Highpoint Church, Naperville
Dennis Laughlin, Pastor, Bethalto Church of God, Bethalto
Jacob Skelton, Pastor, Kincaid Church of God, Kincaid
Daniel Maples, Pastor, Park Avenue Church of God, Herrin
Shawn Cossin, Pastor, Heritage Church, Moline
Mark Jobe, Pastor, New Life Church, Chicago
Josh Moody, Pastor, College Church, Wheaton
Tom Hufty, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church Maryville, Maryville
Joseph Holda, Co-led Pastor, The Vineyard Church DeKalb, DeKalb
Farrel Stauffer, Pastor, Ashton Bible Church, Ashton
Charles Travis Watkins, Pastor, Rivers of Life Community Church, Granite City
Kirt Wiggins, Lead Pastor, Pathway Community Church, Elmhurst
Joseph Horn, Senior Pastor, Chillicothe Bible Church EFCA, Chillicothe
Tom Aubrey, Senior Pastor, First Evangelical Free Church, Moline
Jim Augustine, Pastor, Grace Evangelical Free Church, Aledo
Paul J. Jorden, Pastor, Bethel Community Church, Chicago
Stephen Nyberg, Pastor, Herod Springs Baptist Church, Herod
Manny Rocha, Senior Pastor, Cornerstone Church, Glenview
Sammy Simmons, Lead Pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church, Benton
Tim Harlow, Senior Pastor, Parkview Christian Church, Orland Park
Andrew Post, Lead Pastor, Crosspointe Church, Oswego
Nathan Carter, Pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church, Chicago
Wes Henson, Pastor, The Ridge Church, Carbondale
Timothy Gibson, Pastor, Winstanley Baptist Church, Fairview Heights
Kevin Donoho, Lead Pastor, Crossbridge Community Church, Ottawa
Phil Wood, Pastor, Fellowship Church, Carol Stream
Sam Eapen, Pastor, Jubilee Bible Church, Medinah
Adrian Neiconi, Senior Pastor, Romanian Baptist Church, Des Plaines
Darren Morrow, Pastor, Summit Avenue Baptist Church, Decatur
Geoff Ziegler, Pastor, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hinsdale
Paul Vroom, Lead Pastor, Missio Dei Church, Manhattan
Rob Cleeton, Pastor, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Medora
James Schulker, Pastor, The Crossroads Ministries, Sauk Village
Mark Frazee, Lead Pastor, Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline
Lars Stromberg, Lead Pastor, Hinsdale Covenant Church, Hinsdale
Ben Foxworth, Pastor, Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia
John Dunkin, Senior Pastor, Elgin Evangelical Free Church, Elgin
Justin Barnes, Pastor, Heritage Church, Rock Island
Michael Kirchmeyer, Lead Pastor, Good News Church, Woodstock
Doug Morrow, Co-Pastor, Together Church of Springfield, Springfield
Jamie Page, Pastor, The Church in DeKalb, DeKalb
Jason Woolever, Directing Pastor, Crossroads United Methodist Church, Washington
Cliff Woodman, Pastor, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Carlinville
Joel Newton, Pastor, Woodland Baptist Church, Peoria
John Nordstrom, Pastor, Christ Community Church of Ottawa, Ottawa
Todd Boswell, Family Life Pastor, Heritage Church, Rock Island
David Brown, Pastor, Southern Baptist Church, Dow
Jeff Brewer, Pastor, Hope Fellowship, Lombard
Steve Williamson, Senior Executive Pastor, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Dan Weyerhaeuser, Pastor, Lakeland Church, Gurnee
Eric Rivera, Lead Pastor, The Brook, Chicago
Jon Pennington, Coordinating Pastor, Chicagoland Community Church, Chicago
Ron May, Senior Pastor, Ethos Presbyterian Church, Chicago
Matt Marron, Worship Pastor, Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Glen Ellyn
Eric Coulter, Pastor, First Wesleyan Church, Urbana
Dave Izenbart, Senior Pastor, Living Springs Community Church, Glenwood
John Huizinga, Pastor, Lombard Christian Reformed Church, Lombard
Jay Klein, Pastor, Zion Lutheran Church, Hinsdale
Daniel Svendson, Pastor, First Christian Reformed Church, South Holland
Alex Wilgus, Father/Pastor, Cornerstone Anglical Church in Portage Park, Chicago
Grant Armstrong, Pastor, Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Glen Ellyn
Valerie McIntyre, Pastor of Pastoral Care, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Kevin Miller, Pastor, Church of the Savior, Wheaton
Odis Weaver, Pastor, Friendship Baptist Church, Plainfield
Kyle Edwards, Pastor, Holy Trinity Church North Side, Chicago
Larry Tieman, Pastor, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Crystal Lake
Scott Ellison, Lead Pastor, Morning Star Church, Rockford
Brad Sloan, Senior Pastor, Dahlgren Baptist Church, Dahlgren
Adam Penn, Pastor, Armstrong United Methodist Church, Marshall
Kyle Isabelli, Pastor, Christian Church of Clarendon Hills, Clarendeon Hills
David Sunday, Lead Pastor, New Covenant Bible Church, Saint Charles
Joel Badal, Pastor, River Valley Evangelical Free Church, Ottawa
Bob Williams, Pastor, Mt. Olive Church, Chicago
Davy Chu, Associate Pastor, Naperville Presbyterian Church, Naperville
Michael Mayberry, Pastor, Granite City Church of God, Granite City
Ashley Herr, Lead Pastor, Redemption Bible Church, Mount Prospect
Jonathan Davis, Lead Pastor, Delta Church, Springfield
Heather Tibbetts, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Machesney Park
Hue Doan, Pastor, Restoration Church, Chicago
Jared French, Pastor, Bartonville Baptist Church, Bartonville
Gerald Hiestand, Senior Pastor, Calvary Memorial Church, Oak Park
Brent Cloyd, Association Strategist, Greater Wabash Baptist Association, Fairfield
Jeff Schneider, Pastor, Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Oak Park
Adam Hafenbridle, Pastor, The Refinery, Robinson
Cheryl Baird, Pastor of Formation, Wellspring Alliance Church, Wheaton
Mark Carpenter, Pastor, Bethel Baptist Church, Danville
James Lennon, Pastor, West Suburban Community Church, Elmhurst
Aaron Damiani, Pastor, Immanuel Anglican Church, Chicago
Trevor McMaken, Pastor, City of Light Church, Aurora
Jerry Hays, Senior Pastor, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Schaumburg
Edwin Harris, Pastor, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Harvey
Chad Magnuson, Church Planting Pastor, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Joel Sisson, Family Pastor, Western Springs Baptist Church, Western Springs
Josh Fenska, Pastor, Redeemder Community Church, Aurora
Jeff Moore, Lead Pastor, First Presbysterian Church, Aurora
Gary Kirst, Senior Pastor, Galena Bible Church, Galena
Eric Redmond, Associate Pastor, Calvary Memorial Church, Oak Park
Will Chester, Youth Pastor, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Kyle Oesch, Pastor, Cornerstone Anglical Church in Portage Park, Chicago
Stephen Lake, Priest, Anglican Cathedral of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Kevin Sheehan, Children's Pastor, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Jim Nicodem, Senior Pastor, Christ Community Church, St. Charles
Mark Byars, Pastor, First Baptist Church, McLeansboro
Steve Sudworth, Pastor, Anthem Church, Chicago
Marcus Johnson, Pastor, Lake Region Bible Church, Round Lake
Ted Powers, Missions Pastor, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hinsdale
Shawn Clarke, Pastor of Worship, Bethel Community Church, Chicago
Kevin Sampson, Pastor, Renewal Church, West Chicago
Jeff Logsdon, Pastor, Island City Baptist Church, Wilmington
Wayne Kriemelmeyer, Senior Pastor, International Evangelical Free, Lombard
Ryan Hall, Senior Pastor, Anchor Church, Palos
Stephen Freels, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Mount Carmel
Ron McGowin, Rector, Holy Cross Anglical Church, Lake Villa
Todd Lockwood, Pastor, Galatia First Baptist Church, Galatia
Will Pareja, Pastor, Addison Street Community Church, Chicago
Jeff Nelson, Pastor, Cherry Hills Church, Springfield
Dexter Gardner, Pastor, Second Baptist Church, Palatine
Scott Kircher, Pastor, Hickory Creek Church, Frankfort
Lanny Faulkner, Pastor-Teacher, First Baptist Church, Atwood
Linda Richardson, Assisting Priest, Church of the Savior, Wheaton
Jeremy Falk, Pastor, Uptown Church, Chicago
Matt Wright, Pastor, Cornerstone Christian Church, Glen Ellyn
Jim Behrens, Pastor, Morning Star Community Church, Aurora
Bill Weaver, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Altamont
Adam Reardon, Pastor, Redemption Church, Belvidere
Jay L. Greener, Rector, Church of the Redeemer, Highwood
Jon Morrissette, Pastor, Lakeside Christian Church, Springfield
Russell Brewer, Pastor, Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, Belleville
Dave Horn, Lead Pastor, Bridgeport Wesleyan Church, Bridgeport
Gary Ricci, Pastor, New Hope Christian Community, Round Lake Heights
Jason Foreman, Associate Pastor, Pathway Community Church, Elmhurst
Dan Mundt, District Supervisor, The Foursquare Church, Moline
Andrew Unger, Pastor for Youth, All Souls Anglican Church, Wheaton
Dan Bentz, Pastor, Northside Baptist Church, Dixon
Stephen Erickson, Pastor, Meadowland Church, Johnsburg
Bill Longmore, Campus Pastor, Crossroads Community Church, Galena
John Dirkse, Senior Pastor, Harvest Bible Chapel, Rockford
Mark Shoemaker, Student Pastor, Bethel Community Church, Chicago
Dan Haifley, Pastor, Maranatha Baptist Church, Mattoon
Keith Duff, Executive Pastor, Village Bible Church, Sugar Grove
Tim Badal, Pastor, Village Bible Church, Sugar Grove
Joe Thorn, Lead Pastor, Redeemer Fellowship, St. Charles
Dan Rak, Pastor, Trinity Vineyard Christian Fellowship, St. Charles
Paul Cooper, Pastor, Marshall Baptist Church, Marshall
William Mills, Pastor, Bethel Assembly of God, Sycamore
Brad Belcher, Senior Pastor, Bethel Community Church, Chicago
Jay Childs, Senior Pastor, EFC of Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake
Jean Valdemar, Pastor, Bethel Evangelical Free Church, Des Plaines
Osvaldo Silveira, Pastor, EFC. Cristo Es La Roca, Wauconda
Jonathon McDonald, Pastor, First Baptist Church - Casey, Casey
Michael Le Buhn, Interim Pastor, Wayne City Church of God, Wayne City
Tim Gioia, Pastor, Christian Fellowship Free Church, Chicago
Derrick Puckett, Lead Pastor, Renewal Church of Chicago, Chicago
Kent Lunstrum, Pastor, Treasure Seekers Church of God, Grayslake
Cabot Ashwill, Pastor, LifeSpring Community Church, Spring Grove
Daryle Worley, Pastor, Grace Church of DuPage, Warrenville
Scott Reed, Pastor, Willow Creek Wheaton Campus, Wheaton
Brian Barrett, Senior Pastor, Eldorado Church of God, Eldorardo
Olivia Johnson, Pastor, Generational Blessings Worship Center, Chicago Heights
Randy Davis, Pastor, New Hope Baptist church, Worden
Sherman Smith, Pastor, Pleasant Ridge Baptist church, Collinsville
Ruben Raquel, Pastor, First Baptist Church of McHenry, McHenry
Randy Hafner, Pastor, LightHouse Fellowship, Frankfort
Joshua York, Senior Pastor, Second Baptist Church, Mount Vernon
Ronnie Tabor, Lead Pastor, Temple Baptist, Centralia
Mark Howell, Pastor, Fairmont Baptist Church, Fairmont City
Mark Balmer, Pastor, Park Hills Evangelical Free Church of Freeport, Freeport
Clint Nale, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Ullin
David Smith, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Grayville
Lawrence Haskin Sr., Pastor, Household of Faith Christian Assembly, Markham
Brian Prewitt, Pastor, Cardinal Drive Church of Christ, Rolling Meadows
Jeremy Byrd, Senior Pastor, Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, Jacksonville
David Routien Jr., Lead Pastor, Bridgeview Church of God, Bridgeview
Roberto Cambrany, Hispanic Pastor, CrossLife EFC, Libertyville
Dennis Aubey, Pastor Emeritus, Christ our Savior Lutheran, Winfield
Brian From, Pastor, Four Corners Community Church, Darien
David Siere, Pastor, First Baptist Church in Brookport, Brookport
Scott Swanson, Pastor, The Orchard Church, McHenry
Ken Holt, Pastor, Indian Trail Church of God, Aurora
Bob Boerman, Senior Pastor, Life Bridge Community Church, Wauconda
Terry Hall, Lead Pastor, Turning Point Church, McLeansboro
Bruce Fox, Pastor, All Nations Church, Marion
Peggy Winters, Pastor, Equality Church of God, Equality
Rick Fowler, Pastor, Logan Church of God, Logan
George Kacena, Pastor, The Church of the Great Shepherd, Wheaton
Tim Cushman, Administrative Bishop, Great Lakes Region, Church of God, Elburn
Donley King, Pastor, New Beginnings Church, Palos Hills
Chris Smithey, Pastor, Curtis Road Church of God, Champaign
Matthew Spangler, Lead Pastor, Evangelical Free Church of Canton, Canton
Mike Rucker, Lead Pastor, Beulah UMC, Sumner
Jerry Darden, Pastor, New Life Baptist Church, Waverly
Delbert Denny, Jr., Senior Pastor, South Suburban Evangelical, Homewood
Jesse Meekins, Pastor, Kishwaukee Bible Church, Sycamore
Susan Raedeke, Pastor, Immanuel Anglican Church, Chicago
Margie Fawcett, Pastor, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Casey Solgos, Pastor, City of Light Church, Aurora
Jon Hokema, Pastor, Horizon Community Church, Downers Grove
Jason Abbott, Senior Pastor, First Evangelical Free Church, Chicago
Jamie Allen, Senior Pastor, Central Christian Church, Mount Vernon
Ben Williams, Pastor, Cornerstone Anglican Church, Evanston
Kent Atkinson, Senior Pastor, Christian Fellowship Church, Crystal Lake
Alex Culpepper, Lead Pastor, Alliance Bible Church, Bartlett
Shane Allen, Lead Pastor, First Christian Church, Jacksonville
Jason Draper, Pastor, Bethany Road Bible Church, DeKalb
Mike Campbell, Pastor, Mt. Vernon Church of God, Mt. Vernon
Steve Matthewson, Pastor, CrossLife Evangelical Free Church, Libertyville
James Erb, Senior Pastor, Evangelical Free Church of Lena, Lena
Cory Swinderman, Lead Pastor, Chrisman First Church of the Nazarene, Chrisman
Daniel Roads, Pastor, New Hope Church, Lansing
Daniel Martinson, Lead Pastor, Hobson Road Community Church, Downers Grove
Gregg DeMey, Pastor, Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, Elmhurst
Glen McCarthy, Pastor, Reconciliation Church, South Holland
Gary Williamson, Pastor, 1st Church of the Nazarene, Paris
Brian Lee, Pastor, St. John's Lutheran, Algonquin
Trenton Ice, Pastor, Salem Grace Nazarene, Salem
Norlyn Crandall, Pastor, Fountain of Life Church of the Nazarene, Fairfield
Jason Webb, Pastor, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Mt. Vernon
Jonathan Kindberg, Pastor, Iglesia de la Resurreccion, Wheaton
Jon Kelly, Lead Pastor, Chicago West Bible Church, Chicago
Michael Axmark, Pastor, Shepherd Evangelical Free Church, Byron
Walter Pierce, Pastor, Lakeview Church of Christ, Chicago
David Wolfe, Pastor, Bensenville Bible Church, Bensenville
Andrew Bee, Pastor, Meadows Christian Fellowship, Rolling Meadows
Scott Slone, Pastor, Elkville First Baptist Church, Elkville
David Jones, Pastor, Village Church of Barrington, Barrington
Joel Bradshaw, Pastor, The Bridge Community Church, Des Plaines
Brian Bill, Pastor, Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island
Ron Citlau, Pastor, Calvary Church, Orland Park
Dan Painter, Pastor, Grace Point Church, Plainfield
Damian McCrink, Pastor, River City Church, St. Charles
Mont Mitchell, Lead Pastor, Westbrook Christian Church, Bolingbrook
Jeff Frazier, Lead Pastor, Chapelstreet Church, Geneva
Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor, City First Church, Rockford
Jeff DeLaughter, Pastor, Clinton Church of God, Clinton
Junior Ziegler, Pastor, The Bridge Church, Prospect Heights
Brian Nelson, Executive Pastor, The Bridge Community Church, Des Plaines
Steve Spangenberg, Lead Pastor, Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Naperville
Tod Parchman, Pastor, Southpoint Church of God, West Frankfort
Keith Hartsell, Pastor, Cornerstone Anglican Church, Chicago
Gregory Hintz, Pastor, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Schaumburg
Rick George, Pastor, Bethany Baptist Church, Harwood Heights
Amy Patton, Pastor, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
Greg Schuringa, Senior Pastor, Faith Christian Reformed Church, Elmhurst
Jason Borton, Pastor, Harvest Time Bible Church, Rock Falls
J. Scott Howington, Pastor, Pleasanat Hill Community Church, Wheaton
Scott Ziegler, Lead Pastor, The Bridge Community Church, Chicago
Skyler Goodman, Senior Pastor, Heritage Church, Lake Zurich
Juan Martinez, Spanish Pastor, The Bridge en Español, Prospect Heights
John Vandervelde, Executive Pastor, Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Glen Ellyn
Aaron Stine, Pastor, New Beginnings Church of God, Bloomington
Barbara Alexander, Pastor, River of Life Kingdom Ministries, Hazel Crest
Josh Monda, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Washington
Lloyd Whittaker, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, West Frankfort
Dwayne Sovdi, Pastor, Chauncey Church of God, Sumner
Timothy Mengler, Pastor, Vineyard Christian Church of Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake
Kyle Gennicks, Pastor, Mission Church, Montgomery
Jayson York, Senior Pastor, West Chicago Bible Church, West Chicago
Mark Jones, Pastor, Uptown Baptist Church, Chicago
Tom Rains, Pastor, First Southern Baptist Church, Quincy
Rob Windes, Pastor, Freedom Baptist Church, Noble
David Horn, Lead Pastor, Bridgeport Wesleyan Church, Bridgeport
Jay Lowder, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Pinckneyville, Pinckneyville
Bob Grysen, Pastor, Cornerstone Church, Bourbonnais
Ben Anderson, Lead Pastor, New Life Lutheran Church, Sterling
Jeremiah Vaught, Pastor, Agapé Chicago, Chicago
Matthew Smith, Pastor, New Beginnings Church of God, Waterloo
Mitch Kim, Pastor, Wellspring Alliance Church, Wheaton
Pedro Aviles, Pastor, Ebenezer CRC, Berwyn
Mark Eddy, Pastor, Evangelical Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge
Gary Houdek, Pastor, Golf Road Baptist Church, Des Plaines
Zandra Anderson, Pastor, Bradbury Free Methodist, Toledo
Ken Crawford, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Chrisman
Brian Vickers, Lead Pastor, Rock River Christian Center, Rock Falls
Dean Monkemeier, Senior Pastor, Western Springs Baptist Church, Western Springs
Brandon Arneson, Lead Pastor, Glad Tidings Assembly of God, DeKalb
Mark Albrecht, Senior Pastor, NorthBridge Church, Antioch
Matthew Lanswer, Pastor, Faith Christian Reformed Church, Elmhurst
Robin Reid, Pastor, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Pulaski
Gary Hollinger, Pastor, Central Bible Church, Aurora
Bob Thomas, Pastor, Assembly of God, Dixon
Rick Hill, Pastor, LightHouse Church of God, Pekin
Joel Cristman, Pastor, Bethel Christian Church, Chicago
Bruce Henne, Pastor, Russell Community Evangelical Free, Russell
John Foss, Associate Pastor, Osco Community Church, Osco
Chad DeJong, Pastor, Westchester Bible Church, Westchester
Nate Ferguson, Lead Pastor, The Village Christian Church, Minooka
Howard Hoekstra, Pastor, Downers Grove Community Church, Downers Grove
Greg Bradshaw, Lead Ministry Pastor, Harvest Bible Chapel, Rolling Meadows
Aron Utecht, Lead Pastor, Christ Church, Sterling
Joel Brown, Pastor, Cornerstone Anglican Church-- Edgewater, Chicago
Timothy Sisk, Pastor, Faith Fellowship Church, Oak Brook
Jonathan Rekash, Associate Pastor, Calvary Assembly, Galesburg
Kent Umbarger, Pastor, St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline
Mark Moore, Pastor, Belmont Bible Church, Downers Grove
Tony Chuang, Pastor of Outreach, Hope Community Bible Church, Park Ridge
Brad Swartout, Lead Pastor, New Life Fellowship Church, Moline
Daren Snow, Pastor, Crossroads Community Church, Aurora
Chris Castaldo, Lead Pastor, New Covenant Church, Naperville
Marshall Brown, Senior Pastor, Grace Presbyterian Church, Winnetka
Cameron Davis, Lead Pastor, East Side Church of the Nazarene, Mattoon
Scott Porter, Pastor, Abiding Word Church, Sterling
Jim Scudder Jr., Pastor, Quentin Road Baptist Church, Lake Zurich
Rand York, Pastor, Christ Our Light Anglican Church, Big Rock
Brett Crull, Pastor of Discipleship, Church of the Resurrection, Wheaton
George Byron Koch, Pastor, New Jerusalem House of Prayer, West Chicago
Todd Shaw, Pastor, Beltline Church, Alton
J.D. Branson, Pastor, First Missionary Baptist of Flat Rock, Flat Rock
James Beam, Pastor, Zif Missionary Baptist Church, Clay City
Craig Coady, Pastor, Christ Community Church, Champaign-Urbana
Gary Kniseley, Lead Pastor, Maywood Evangelical Free Church, Rockford
Christopher Dodd, Pastor, New Community Church, Dolton
Chip Block, Senior Pastor, Oak Brook Community Church, Oak Brook
Phil Landin, Pastor, Cornerstone Anglican Church, Evanston
Stephen Puett, Pastor, CrossWinds Church, Chicago
Jonathan Masters, Executive Pastor, Park Community Church, Chicago
Jeremiah Stingl, Lead Pastor, Living Water Community Church, Bolingbrook
Paul Henschel, Pastor, Osco Community Church, Osco
Steve Ohl, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Greenview
Stephen Barack, Senior Pastor, Lisle Bible Church, Lisle
Charles Tate, Pastor, Brookport Church of God, Brookport
Don Hannel, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill
Stephen Descalzo, Pastor, Hope Wesleyan Church, Galesburg
Harold Parsley, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Tinley Park
Jay Smith, Pastor, Bethel Baptist Church, St. Charles
Scott Wilson, Pastor, Bethel Baptist Church, Galesburg
Sergio Villanueva, Pastor, Iglesia del Pueblo, West Chicago
Ryan Mustered, Pastor, Trinity Church, Watseka, Ashkum
Laura Descalzo, Pastor, Hope Wesleyan Church, Galesburg
Randy Schoof, Pastor, Warehouse Church, Aurora
Adam Waters, Pastor, Grace Bible Church, Elmhurst
Lucas Rivera, Pastor, Midwest Bible Church, Chicago
Joshua Timlick, Pastor, Evangelical Free Church of McHenry, McHenry
Adam Fix, Pastor, Our Savior Church, Wheeling
John Knautz, Pastor, Bridge Community Church, Chicago
Marcus Johnson, Associate Rector, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Geneva
Thom Cody, Pastor, Hi-Way Church of God, Lawrenceville
Jonathan Eckberg, Lead Pastor, Erie Evangelical Free Church, Erie
Dewayne Taylor, Senior Pastor, Dorrisville Baptist Church, Harrisburg
Mohan Zachariah, Lead Pastor, CityLine Bible Church, Niles
Daniel Haas, Pastor, Aurora Community Church, Aurora
Robbie de Margigny, Pastor, The Branch Community Church, Chicago
Jeff Ross, Pastor, Cottonwood Family Church, Glen Carbon
Kevin McGinnis, Pastor, Wabash Presbyterian Church, Allendale
Timothy Bowman, Interim Senior Pastor, Living Grace Community Church, Cary
Paul Glyman, Pastor, West Hills Community Church, Westmont
J. Rhett Austin, Pastor, Faith Community Church, West Chicago
Stephen McGough, Pastor, Encounter Church, Kewanee
Larry Perez, Pastor, Uturn Covenant Church, Northlake
Jonathan Pierson, Pastor, Iglesia Filadelfia, Franklin Park
Michael Donoho, Pastor, Dixon Assembly of God, Dixon
Roger Handyside, Pastor, Cornerstone Community Church, Wadsworth
Jared Bouton, Lead Pastor, Shelby Naz Church, Shelbyville
Marco David, Pastor, Midwest Bible Church, Chicago
William Beasley, Pastor, Cornerstone Church, Chicago
Don MacDonald, Pastor, Danforth Reformed Church, Danforth
John Lane, Pastor, Wabash Conf of the Free Methodist, Wabash
Brad Punty, Pastor, One Line Church, Wheaton
Jason Helveston, Pastor, Church in the Square, Chicago
Dave Dummitt, Senior Pastor, Willow Creek Community Church, South Barrington
Brandon Cooper, Senior Pastor, Cityview Community Church, Elmhurst
Al Toledo, Lead Pastor, Chicago Tabernacle, Chicago
Clint Cook, Executive Director, General Association of General Baptists, Springfield
Brian Mills, Lead Pastor, Hope Church, Springfield
Cary Gephart, pastor, Cottage Grove Christian Reformed Church, South Holland
Shan Smith, Pastor, Marshall Baptist Church, Marshall
Cres Rios, Pastor, Living Word Church of God, La Salle
Chris Vandergraph, Pastor, Fairfield Church of God, Fairfield
John Walker, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Ottawa
Bob Jordan, Pastor, Northminster Presbyterian Church, Peoria
Steve Van Denend, Pastor, The Edge Church, Aurora
Scott Eaton, Senior Pastor, Calvary Community Church, Schaumburg
Jess Scholten, Pastor, River Glen Presbyterian Church, Naperville
Julian Spencer, Pastor, Main Baptist Church, Aurora
Will Pavone, Senior Pastor, Community Fellowship, West Chicago
William Torgeson, Lead Pastor, Village Church of Oak Park, Oak Park
John Wenrich, President, Evangelical Covenant Church, Chicago
John Prohl, Pastor, Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, Chicago
Abram Delgado, Casa de Oracion of Lake County, Round Lake
