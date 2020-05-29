An Appeal Letter to Governor Pritzker from Illinois Faith Leaders and Churches

Governors care about the people; so do church leaders. We need to work together.

On Wednesday, this letter was delivered to Illinois Governor Pritzker. Our hope was to work with the governor on how churches could best work with the state on a process for reopening. Yesterday, the governor changed paths—his mandates became guidelines. We do not know if this was in response to our letter or to lawsuits, though the guidelines the state released were not created overnight, so they must have already been in process. I still believe that a collaboration is helpful here—guidelines can be helpful, but a task force of religious leaders to help update and encourage best practices among churches would be well received. We’d still like to hear from the governor. He has my email and cell, along with several others on the drafting committee. Below is the appeal from IL pastors and denominational leaders for a meeting with Governor Pritzker, IDPH officials, and a representative group of Christian leaders. If you’d like to add your name, you can do by emailing illinoischurches@gmail.com and include the information you see from the signers. For church leaders in other states, you are welcome to use this letter as well. Our focus was respectful, intentionally calling for better dialogue and communication. Over 400 Christian leaders signed, including leaders of ten different denominations. For those considering reopening, we have provided articles, podcast resources, and downloadable powerpoints and videos. At CoronaVirusAndTheChurch.com, many more resources are avaiable, including a reopening guide. Finally, for pastors struggling during this time, visit ResilientChurchLeadership.com.

May 27, 2020

Dear Governor Pritzker,

On behalf of clergy and religious congregations across the State of Illinois, we the undersigned wish to express our deep gratitude for your thoughtful and energetic leadership during the crisis in which our State is currently immersed. The need for your strong leadership is unusually apparent to us, as our congregations have been greatly impacted by this crisis. Some of us have been personally present at the burial of victims of the novel coronavirus and all of us minister daily to vast numbers of people affected by the social and economic dislocations of this era.

Because we are at the helm of churches that shape the opinions and behaviors of hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans, we are very eager to be an asset to you and the health of our State in this significant time. We feel this acutely now in light of the rising unrest increasingly surfacing among our constituencies. We want to work with you to counter this so that our communities do not become further conflicted and law enforcement is not required to deal with circumstances harmful to everyone.

The growing resistance we are meeting emerges from a sense that the concerns of religious communities are not being taken into account with the seriousness with which the state is approaching other segments of the society. As pastors, we can assure you that the safety of our congregants and our surrounding communities are of the utmost concern to us. The current guidelines create an untenable position for us as churches, especially as we are eager to serve the spiritual and material needs of our communities.

You have carefully consulted with medical health experts, business leaders, and civic authorities to craft a coordinated response to present dangers. We respectfully request that you devise a similar mechanism for consulting with religious leaders who can provide further intelligence and support in the next phases of your efforts to Restore Illinois. We believe we can work with you and your staff to create a plan that follows the science, protects the people we love, and give churches a greater hope through participation in the planning.

If any of us can assist with that, we stand at the ready to serve.

With gratitude and hope,

