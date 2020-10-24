20 Truths from ‘Models of Evangelism’ by Priscilla Pope-Levison

“Christians inevitably are message bearers, and that message is full of beauty, peace, goodness, and salvation.”

Image: Baker Academic

Each issue contains up-to-date, insightful information about today’s culture, plus analysis of books important to the evangelical thinker.

CTWeekly delivers the best content from ChristianityToday.com to your inbox each week.

The Exchange newsletter is a weekly digest of coverage, research, and perspective from Ed Stetzer.

The Exchange is a part of CT's Blog Forum. Support the work of CT. Subscribe and get one year free.

The views of the blogger do not necessarily reflect those of Christianity Today.