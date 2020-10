20 Truths from ‘Models of Evangelism’ by Priscilla Pope-Levison

Today I want feature another installment of my ongoing 20 Truths series. I particularly like to include books about evangelism, as you can see here: This Is Our Time A Field Guide to Everyday Mission , and The Unbelievable Gospel . You may or may not be aware that there is a Wesleyan Methodist tradition about evangelism, and that many mainline and liturgical traditions struggle with evangelism, so I was interested in a book that included both these traditions, and included evangelism in the title. (Note: evangelism in the title tends to be a book killer .) This edition of 20 Truths examines what we can learn from Priscilla Pope-Levison’s book Models of Evangelism . Priscilla Pope-Levison is Associate Dean for External Programs and Professor of Ministerial Studies at Southern Methodist University. She has her MDiv from Duke Divinity School (1983) and her PhD from the University of St. Andrews (1989). Her interdisciplinary publications combine theology, gender studies, church history, and mission. She has a heart for the ancient yet contemporary Christian practice of evangelism.