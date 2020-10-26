Of Course, Evangelicals Should Vote for Trump

Image: Canva

As we seek to navigate this election as Christians, I’ve invited representatives from both campaigns, in addition to those outside, to offer their reasoning behind their voting choice. We will begin this series with Paula White-Cain, a representative from the Trump administration. Paula White-Cain is president of Paula White Ministries and spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. She makes the case that Christians should vote to reelect the president. Later today, we will post Josh Dickson, faith advisor for the Biden campaign, on why Christians should vote for Joe Biden. (These are the leading faith advisors for the major campaigns.) Following that, Karen Swallow Prior will weigh in. Other contributors will be announced after this first round. This blog series, a feature of The Exchange, is similar to what we did during the last presidential election. Our hope is that it will generate thoughtful discussion among Christians. The views posted here over the next week are those of the authors.

Never before in the history of our nation, have we been at this type of a crossroads. There are two very distinct visions for America. At the end of the day those who we elect into office will legislate what happens to our children and future generations. A very beautiful and compelling opportunity is in our hands and we get to decide what America, and specifically the church in America, will be like in the coming years and decades. Your voice and vote will make that decision in just a few days.

I have had the opportunity and privilege to know President Trump up close and personal for over 19 years, and to work with him and his family as a faith leader in their lives. I’ve seen him firsthand as a father, a husband, a leader, a businessman and now the President of the United States of America. I also recognize most people have secondhand information that mischaracterizes the man I know. Therefore, I will talk about the “good fruit” (or what we call in politics -- “policy”) that has come from this “good tree” -- President Trump.

Here are ten reasons you should give the president four more years.

He has reset our courts for a generation. The president promised to appoint originalist judges to our Supreme Court who would protect our religious freedoms and not legislate from the bench. He has now appointed more than 200 of them, including three Supreme Court justices. He has flipped three of the Circuit Courts and given us a super majority on the Supreme Court. Biden has made it clear that he’s considering “packing the court” - fundamentally altering our third branch of government - and he will appoint progressives to the court in the vein of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He has protected the unborn. Over sixty million children have been aborted in America yet President Trump is the first Republican president in our lifetime who hasn’t been timidly pro-life. On the contrary, President Trump has been “all in” on the pro-life agenda. He expanded the Mexico-City policy which has forbid over $9 billion dollars of tax-payer money from funding foreign abortions. He audited the entire federal government to ensure its policies promoted life, and he became the first President to ever address the March for Life. In exchange for the Democratic nomination, Biden rejected forty years of support for the Hyde Amendment, and now - with Kamala Harris - is leading the most extreme abortion ticket in American history. They literally support abortion to birth, and Kamala Harris even blocked the “Born Alive” bill in the United States Senate.

He has built our economy. President Trump’s economic policies built the largest economy in American history, including by providing record home ownership and record low unemployment for women and people of color. His tax policies doubled the child tax credit resulting in 2019 alone a savings of $88 billion dollars to 40 million families. He renegotiated flawed trade deals such as NAFTA and created the USMCA which early on generated $68 billion dollars to the US economy and 176,000 new jobs. No one is more capable of bringing a more robust economy back to America than President Trump. Biden’s support for terrible trade deals sent millions of jobs to China and he has made it absolutely clear that he intends on immediately raising taxes on all Americans, for those making more than $400,000 that could result in more than a 70% tax bracket disincentivizing private investment in the economy. The Hoover Institute at Stanford says his plan will reduce household income by $6500, shrink the economy by $2.5 trillion, and kill 5 million jobs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute found that ending fracking would double gasoline prices as oil prices spike to $130 per barrel, raise the average cost of living by $5,661 per person and reducing employment by 19 million people over a 5 year period.

He has promoted social justice. I understand the religious left talks a big game when it comes to social justice. I’ve come to realize that it’s actually the right which gets the job done and the President has done more in this area than almost any other. Earlier this year, when the black Republican from South Carolina Senator Tim Scott proposed a second Criminal Justice Reform bill, focused on law enforcement, the President promised to sign it. The only issue was that Democrats wouldn’t even let it be debated on the Senate floor, despite that the original draft included over 80% of their demands to start the negotiation. Why? Because they didn’t want it to be signed by President Trump, of course. Over the last six months alone, the President’s “Farmers-to-Families” program has kept farmers in business (buying their produce) while feeding the hungry; giving out over 102 million food boxes, many through communities of faith. President Trump addressed our opioid and drug crisis, he went after the pharmaceutical companies who helped create the crisis, while also mandating lower costs for medication. The Trump administration has made record improvements in combatting human trafficking leading the charge on nine pieces of legislation, 5,000 arrests of wicked traffickers, and budgeting hundreds of millions of dollars to end human trafficking. Then, there are achievements that have almost been unrecognized like the administration’s historic efforts to facilitate and promote adoption also leading to a record number of kids who no longer require foster care. It’s one of the great mysteries to me why Barack Obama and Joe Biden didn’t do anything of these things, especially when they held Democrat majorities? In fact, Obama deported 100,000 more people each year than Trump has in his first term.

He has reached across the aisle. The Democrats, who never accepted the 2016 election results chose to embrace an un-American strategy of “resistance,” but President Trump didn’t. He has significantly, regularly reached across the aisle with a problem solvers mentality. That’s why so many of the policies above aren’t traditional, Republican policies, and it’s why evangelicals have found in this President someone who promotes much more of what they support than those who came before.

Of course, I could have taken these few words and filled them with nearly twenty years of personal experiences as the spiritual advisor to the Trump family. I know this family. They are good people who’ve sacrificed much to serve our nation. They do not deserve the way they have been treated for it. Yet, elections aren’t about personalities. They are about policies and policy is character when you do what you say you will and—especially—when those policies are righteous.