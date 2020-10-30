Skip Heitzig on Supporting Donald Trump: Promises Made, Promises Kept

Image: Canva

All presidential candidates make promises, but when those promises are kept while in term, the office-bearer deserves both credit and consideration for further service. It is on this basis that I am voting for Trump to have a second term as President of the United States. Whatever you may think of his personality, midnight tweets or debate style, Donald J. Trump has delivered the goods. The singular reason that so many evangelical Christians have voiced their support of this President is that he has promised and produced results on key issues that are near and dear to the heart of the Christian church—principally the right for the unborn to live, and Supreme Court Justices. As a registered Independent I am satisfied that this president has advanced the conservative agenda for both.

In 2016, Trump ran on the promise of Supreme Court appointments and the sanctity of human life, two issues which brought out the evangelical vote in troves. Then he delivered by appointing three conservative Justices to the high court, fulfilling his promise to voters to appoint constitutional Justices. What a scene played out only a few nights ago at the White House when Clarence Thomas, a black Supreme Court Justice, stood face-to-face with the newly appointed Amy Coney Barrett for her swearing in ceremony. The irony of the event lay in the fact that the only ones complaining were Democrats, the supposed party keen to tout racial equality and women’s rights! Both of these SOCTUS Justices are an inspiration to countless Americans, and the Democrat party could only cry foul. Add to that the fact that Trump also appointed nearly 200 judges to lower federal courts with lifetime appointments.

Then there is Trump’s unabashed support of the unborn. To many Christians this is the issue. While every other issue presses on the heart of every Christian with a conscience, like immigration and racial disparity, there is no standing up for human dignity if human life is denied. Never in memory has there been a more vocal pro-life president. Other presidents have tipped their hat to it, some more cautiously than others, but Trump has made this issue front and center. He even became the very first U.S. President to both attend and speak in person at the annual March for Life, marking the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Washington DC. Beyond that he has shut down various streams of taxpayer funding for this egregious practice.

The Democrats meanwhile have been hiding behind the vapid argument of individual choice, even while their party platform supports abortion for any reason at any time, even up to the time of birth, as well as a push for taxpayer funding for abortions. This culture of death has prevailed as the party had linked arms with Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. To many evangelicals, myself included, a vote for Biden is a vote to be complicit in the abortion industry. Since the most fundamental purpose of the law is to protect human life, the Democrat Party has miserably failed. One can never have the constitutional rights of “liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” without first having “life.”

Another matter of great importance to many (though not all) evangelicals is the Middle East, and in particular the security of the nation of Israel. Trump campaigned on moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, to what he referred to as “the eternal capital of the Jewish people.” He said he’d do it and he did it. Other presidents have promised as much. Benjamin Netanyahu noted that, “while previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver.” Donald Trump did not fail. He succeeded. Several weeks ago I had the distinct privilege of sitting on the South Lawn of the White House for the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, a peace and normalization agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a deal brokered by President Trump. As someone who has prayed for peace in the Middle East for almost five decades, this was no small event. You can chalk this peace agreement right up there with the Camp David Accord between Israel and Egypt in 1979 or the one with Jordan and Israel in 1994. That was two peace deals in 51 years. But on September 15, 2020, Israel made diplomatic peace with two Arab nations in one day! There is talk now of other nations in the region hopping onto this “peace train.”

Never mind the fact that this past quarter the U.S. economy has rebounded in the midst of COVID-19, growing a whopping 33.1%—the largest economic growth on record for one quarter since collecting data in 1947. Never mind that Trump’s historic reform of the Criminal Justice System has resulted in the release of a large number of black Americans from prison. Never mind that Trump signed a bill to permanently funding historically black colleges and universities. Never mind that the President also signed legislation for nearly 9,000 Opportunity Zones in economically distressed communities to the tune of $75 billion. Never mind that Trump also mandated religious freedom training for all State Department employees and promoted religious freedom at the United Nations. All of these are true and all of these are important and admirable and worthy of support. But at the end of the day, President Donald Trump made good on his promises to provide constitutional conservatives to the Supreme Court and speaks loudly for the voiceless unborn. For this he has my vote.

In a perfect world I would want a candidate who is warm, winsome, polite, reverential, deferential as well as one who gets things done. That world doesn’t exist, so I will be firmly settling for one who gets things done. Because Donald J. Trump has worked this hard on these core issues while at the same time calling out the dishonest media and taking on the political establishment, he has my vote.

Promises made; promises kept.

Skip Heitzig is senior pastor of Calvary Church in Albuquerque. His radio program is Connect with Skip Heitzig and is the author of several books including The Bible from 30,000 Feet. He has served on President Trump’s faith advisor council.