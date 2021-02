20 Truths from ‘How to Revive Evangelism’ by Craig Springer

Today I want feature another installment of my ongoing 20 Truths series. Many of these installments have centered around evangelism, like the ones you see here: This Is Our Time The Unbelievable Gospel , and Models of Evangelism . This edition explores Craig Springer’s upcoming release How to Revive Evangelism . Craig Springeris the Executive Director of Alpha USA , a program that runs in over 6,500 churches across every major denomination and 500 prisons throughout the country. Craig has been a leader and pastor in influential churches in Chicago and Denver, one of which was named Outreach Magazine’s 2014 Fastest Growing Church in America. Craig lives in Colorado with his wife, Sarah, and their two children.