July 6, 2021Leadership

This Blog has Moved

Ed Stetzer
Image: Canva

Future content from Ed Stetzer (and other frequent guests at The Exchange) will be found at ChurchLeaders.com.

And, one final note from Ed:

Dear friends,

After 8 great years at Christianity Today, I’m moving to ChurchLeaders.com, Outreach Magazine, and Sermon Central.

Christianity Today is an important part of evangelicalism. Pray for the magazine and its leaders. Support them by subscribing here.

Christianity Today and its multiple publications are making a difference and we will do our work at Outreach knowing and valuing them as gospel partners.

God bless,

-Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer is professor and dean at Wheaton College, where he also serves as executive director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center. The Exchange team contributed to this article.

July 6, 2021

