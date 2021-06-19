20 Truths: How Did I Get Here?

Image: Canva/Thomas Nelson

Today I want to feature another installment of my ongoing 20 Truths series. This installment features Christine Caine’s most recent release How Did I Get Here? In her book, Christine offers concrete ways of finding your way back to God when everything is pulling you away. The book is filled with helpful insights reminding us of the caution of Hebrews 2:1 “For this reason, we much pay attention all the more to what we have heard so that we will not drift away.” Christine is a friend and a student at the Wheaton College Graduate School.

(1.) “God knows the frailty of our humanity. He has been contending with it ever since the fall. He knows how effortless our drifting is.” (p.7)

(2.) “Neglecting a weak link can bake all the difference in our staying anchored or not. That’s why God wants us to check our links…so we can stay connected to Jesus. When we find ourselves not where we expected to be, he isn’t the one who moved.” (p.13)

(3.) “You know you’ve drifted when…You stop trusting and you start controlling.” (p.15)

(4.) “Trusting God takes intentionality and perpetual, repeated choosing. It isn’t passive, but active—and our trust is tested with time and trials.” (p.19)

(5.) “When we experience the gap between what is and what will be, that’s when trust is most needed.” (p.38)

(6.) “When we take our eyes off Jesus, all we can see is the wound that’s hurting or the people who inflicted that wound. Then we start seeping— and drifting. But when we look up and look to Jesus, keeping our eyes on him, we begin to heal.” (p.57)

(7.) “You know you’ve drifted when…You stop wondering and you start wandering.” (p.61)

(8.) “God wants us having the right conversations with the right people, so we land in the right place. Especially when our questions cause us to question God.” (p.71)

(9.) “There will always be things we can’t figure out, can’t understand, and may never know the answer to, but our worst day with Jesus will always be better than our best day without him.” (p.83)

(10.) “You know you’ve drifted when…You stop praying and you start talking.” (p.85)

(11.) “Prayer is a privilege. An honor. A delight. Talking to and listening to our heavenly Father, with nothing and no one standing between us, is something we get to do.” (p.94)

(12.) “You know you’ve drifted when…You start gathering and you start isolating.” (p.105)

(13.) “We don’t have to do anything ungodly to find ourselves drifting; all we have to do is simply neglect to gather.” (p.112)

(14.) “Though we are often hurt in community; we also heal in community. This includes the community of the church.” (p.119)

(15.) “Sometimes the easiest way to solve a problem is to pursue the solution. And the solution for our souls is the anchor of our souls: Jesus.” (p.140)

(16.) “If we’re not careful, we can inadvertently settle for a Christian lifestyle that restricts us to living inside the bubble of the Christian subculture— instead of living the abundant life Jesus call us to live out in the real, live world.” (p.152)

(17.) “Imagine the difference we could make in people’s lives if we actually realized that we are a love letter sent from God to them.” (p.160)

(18.) “We are running a spiritual ultramarathon that will span the distance of a lifetime— and how we run that race will make all the difference in how we cross the finish line, or even if we will reach it at all.” (p.174)

(19.) “I did not build spiritual strength by doing the things that came easy to me, but by overcoming the things I did not think I could.” (p.186)

(20.) “If Jesus could endure his entire race, then I know that we can, too, and not just because he became fully man and demonstrated it for us— but because we are filled with the Holy Spirit! We are filled with the power to press on!” (p.189)