Accelerating the Great Commission: Do We Need More Research?

About the series: In this series, we want to share with you the five questions Lausanne is asking as well as the most recurring answers/themes to those questions coming out of North America. We hope this series will be informative as well as catalytic. If you have additional thoughts, suggestions, or answers to the questions posed in this series, please send them to Dr. Josh Laxton—Assistant Director of Lausanne North America—who has been compiling this list for the Lausanne Movement. His email is Joshua.laxton@wheaton.edu.

In the previous post, Part 5, we shared three answers North American church leaders gave to the following question that Lausanne Global is asking church leaders across the globe: Where is further research needed to accelerate the Great Commission?

Here are the final three areas where more research needs to be done in order for the church in North America to become more effective at participating in the Great Commission.

1.) Understanding and implementing a polycentric leadership model in leading and engaging in missions.

Polycentrism is an approach to governance where the doctrine where a plurality of independent centers of leadership, power, or ideology may exist within a single political system.

Based upon this definition, polycentrism applied to the church’s mission is different than a plurality of leadership in a local church. Polycentrism is about independent bodies coming together under a single system yet maintaining their autonomy and distinction as an organization.

This terminology may be new for many. The reason for this may be because it was introduced last year by Joseph Handley in his dissertation entitled, “Polycentric Mission Leadership.” Handley notes in an article appearing on the Lausanne website, “During my studies, I came to believe that polycentrism provides a stronger leadership paradigm for leading missional endeavors in an interdependent, globally networked world.”

Handley goes on to express:

I am convinced that a collaborative, communal approach to leadership that empowers multiple centers of influence as well as a diverse array of leaders is better suited to addressing the issues before us during this era of a globalized world, even more so now that I see the nations pulling apart from one another through tribalized reactions to the challenges we face. We need each other!

While it may be new terminology for most, the concept isn’t that new. James Davison Hunter in his book, To Change the World, writes on the power of elites to influence and change culture. He notes, “When networks of elites in overlapping fields of culture and overlapping spheres of social life come together with their varied resources and act in common purpose, cultures do change and change profoundly.

In a similar fashion, polycentric leadership seeks to leverage the social capital, resources, and thus power of multiple mission organizations to engage a nation, region, city, or community with the gospel.

Whether this is a new concept or term for you, we will need more research around what it is and how it is fleshed out in practice.

2.) Conducting ministry and mission in a pluralistic and ever-increasing secular-progressive culture.

There’s been so much cultural change that has transpired in the U.S. But let’s not forget that Canada, which is part of North America, has witnessed many cultural changes earlier. I’m sure there are times when our Canadian brothers and sisters look at what Christians here in America are dealing with and think to themselves “we dealt with that fifteen years ago.”

Nevertheless, North American culture as a whole, will continue moving farther away from Judeo-Christian values—values that once held a prominent position in the West. In addition, the culture will grow ever-more pluralistic and secular. If they will engage in effective ministry and mission in such a cultural milieu, the church will have to learn contemporary bridge-building techniques and strategies. Therefore, the church will need to embrace research that gives them a better understanding of the idols of the current culture.

Call it our Acts 17 exercise. As Paul visited the city of Athens, he observed all the idols that were important to the Athenians. He looked for a connection point, which he found in an idol to an unknown God.

Idolatry has existed since the Fall of humanity. However, each people group, each culture, even each individual person has different idols they worship. If the church is going to conduct effective ministry and mission, both leaders and everyday believers will need to be aware of the idols in contemporary culture.

Not only will churches need to embrace an Acts 17 exercise to engage in effective ministry and mission, but they will also need more research around new evangelism models, next-generation ministry models, and new church planting and church ministry models for the 21st Century.

It’s clear we live in a transitional period in North America—both culturally and ecclesiastically. The cultural and thus contextual changes in which we conduct ministry and mission will warrant new structures and strategies that (1) facilitate the biblical vision of what it means to be a New Testament Church and (2) the missional mandate of what it means to be the New Testament people of God advancing the Good News of King Jesus in both proclamation and demonstration.

3.) Why Evangelicalism has seemingly failed and where Evangicalism goes from here.

There’s no denying that Evangelicalism is struggling on two fronts. First, Evangelicalism as a movement is struggling in its effectiveness in engaging and reaching a secular-progressive and pluralistic culture. I believe research under point five will help with this struggle.

Second, Evangelicalism is struggling to maintain any sort of unified front not only across evangelical denominations, networks, ministries, and organizations but within many of the denominations, networks, ministries, and organizations themselves. This is hurting both our witness and our social capital.

A quick scan through the social media feeds of evangelicals can at least give some antidotal reasoning as to why Evangelicalism struggles on the unity front. However, more research should be done to uncover what has, is, and will continue to divide evangelicals moving deeper into the 21st Century.

Additionally, we not only need to know what is dividing us, but we need to know where we go from here. Is Evangelicalism doomed as a movement? For some, maybe. But I believe there is a future for evangelicals.

Like I noted before we (the culture and churches in North America) are in a transitional moment. Evangelicals need to steward this transitional moment in history by creating for themselves a defining moment missionally. To do so will require some work at least around reimagining the following, “Who are evangelicals? What do evangelicals believe? And how do evangelicals go about engaging culture?” Answering such questions will help create a defining moment and provide clarity for the remnant of evangelicals as we go deeper into the 21st century.

What other areas do you believe more research needs to be done in order to accelerate effective participation in the Great Commission? Please email Dr. Josh Laxton at Joshua.laxton@wheaton.edu.