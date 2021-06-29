Headed to Outreach as General Editor, and Goodbye to my Friends at Christianity Today

I’ve accepted the role of general editor for Sermon Central, ChurchLeaders.com, and other publications at Outreach, including becoming editor in chief of Outreach Magazine.

Image: Canva

Earlier this week, the folks at Outreach announced that I will be joining them as editor-in-chief of Outreach Magazine, and general editor of Sermon Central, ChurchLeaders.com, and their other web resources.

Outreach explained:

Outreach Inc. will soon be welcoming a new face. As of July 1st, noted missiologist, evangelist, researcher, author, preacher and regular Outreach magazine contributor Ed Stetzer will be joining the team as general editor of Outreach media group and editor-in-chief of Outreach magazine. Stetzer will provide editorial direction, helping these platforms continue equipping the church for greater gospel impact.

As you may know, I’ve been a columnist for Outreach Magazine for a long time. I’ve loved writing for their small church issue, their church planting issue, their innovation issue, and, yes, their Outreach 100. That will continue, though my role will be different now.

As part of this move, I will be leaving Christianity Today. I’m thankful for my time there. It includes several friendships and some significant impact together. I will remain a paying subscriber and a supporter because I think that Christianity Today is an important part of evangelicalism. As this will be my last week blogging at Christianity Today, I wanted to say thanks to the team there. I’m grateful for the platform you gave me to steward.

For me, the invitation to speak into all of those publications mentioned above, and the desire to focus on equipping pastors and church leaders, was a good fit for me. James Long was the long-term editor of Outreach Magazine (and, was also a part of Christianity Today before that).

Jim once explained his vision for the magazine.

The mission of Outreach is to further the kingdom of God by empowering Christian churches to reach their communities for Jesus Christ. Our vision is to share stories of outreach, helping Christian leadership discover the ideas, innovations and resources that will equip them to advance the kingdom of God through the outreach efforts of the local church.

I like that vision and Outreach has a strong team that has been leading well. I look forward to coming alongside them, helping to influence editorial direction and more, and serving church leaders like you. And, yes, I look forward to carrying on the legacy of James Long.

I’ll blog here at Christianity Today through the end of June, and then my work will move to Outreach in a configuration yet to be determined!

Thanks, Christianity Today, and I look forward to working together, Outreach!