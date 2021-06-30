Navigating Change When You Are New to a Church

Image: Unsplash/Ross Findon

Over the years I've had the honor of both planting churches and helping churches revitalize. On several occasions, I've been the interim pastor at churches that eventually welcomed new pastors. In fact, summer of 2020, I finished an almost four-year interim at the historic Moody Church in Chicago.

I'm often asked about how best to navigate change as a new pastor. Times of transition offers opportunities, and we never want to waste an opportunity. Nevertheless, times of transition are also always challenging. There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to stepping into the leadership of a church, but there are two general rules for navigating change as a new pastor.

Proportional Change

Think of it in terms of being proportional to the level of crisis the church is in. When stepping into leadership at a church where things are going well, you can afford to take your time as you establish what needs changing. In this kind of situation, steward your time well by learning as much as you can about the past and present of the church and who the power players are.

An example would be Moody Church where I just finished an interim pastoral role. Moody is a historic church, stable and not in crisis. The new pastor, Phillip Miller, is an effective leader. Someone asked me, “Do you expect big changes?” My response was, "Well, why? Things are going pretty well." There is no reason for dramatic, sudden, and swift change.

On the other hand, I served as interim pastor years ago at a church near bankruptcy. As I recall, I had to let 21 people go the first week. Most were part-time, but not all. This was a church averaging 3,000 in attendance at one time but had shrunk to two services of about 300 each. The urgency, in this case, created a much faster timeline of needed change.

Remember, the degree of the crisis will determine the proposition of change. But also remember, if the church doesn’t recognize the crisis, they will not perceive the needed change. So before you start making needed changes to a church in crisis, make sure you and the power brokers are on the same page.

Timing is Crucial

Many if not most churches are somewhere between stable and crisis mode. And remember: every single church is unique, with its own strengths and challenges which will take time to learn. Getting the lay of the land paired with timing is crucial. Here are a couple of suggestions to help make this happen.

First, if you are a new pastor of an established church in fairly good shape, take a year to get the lay of the land, providing needed leadership including small changes or adjustments in areas where the church, elders, and staff are in alignment.

You don't need to announce your timeline in this case, simply begin your ministry; learn the lay of the land gradually, and after a year or so you can begin to implement changes. In the first year, issues may need to be addressed, but they will be consensus changes the church recognizes are need.

Second, what if you accept a role at a church where the mandate for change has been established? During the interview process, they say, "We're in trouble! We need help!” My advice would be to not wait a year. Intentionally use the first 90–180 days the same way a new Presidential administration uses their first 90 days in office. The longer you wait to make changes in this case, the more people will question your leadership—especially since they expect you to bring change.

If this is the case, and the church communicates they are ready for change, I still would advise you to ask them for six months to get the lay of the land. In other words, say you still want to do some reconnaissance work just like Moses when he sent the spies out to the Promised Land. Requesting some time will communicate that you understand the mandate for change but also your desire to be wise in the changes you recommend.

The final scenario is where you accept the role in a church in severe crisis. In this case, if you’re bold enough to accept the call at a church that knows it is in crisis, you step in knowing change needs to be swift. You probably have 90 days or less to start leading change. Your leadership in the long term will be marked by how well you responded to the crisis in the short term.

To review these three general modes of church health:

Stable: Take a year to get the lay of the land.

Mandate for change: Ask for six months to understand who, what, when, how; then communicate, "In six months we will begin to have a conversation, meeting," or whatever your polity is.

Crisis: You've got 90 days. You don't know what, or how on day one, so you need 90 days to institute and plan and begin making changes.

In any and all situations, ask for the Lord’s leadership and guidance, His favor and wisdom as you seek to be a godly and sound shepherd.