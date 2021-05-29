20 Truths from 'Madness and Grace' by Matthew S. Stanford

Today I want to feature another installment of my ongoing 20 Truths series. This installment features Matthew S. Stanford’s most recent release Madness & Grace: A Practical Guide for Pastoral Care and Serious Mental Illness, Templeton Press. Stanford is a Ph.D., and the CEO of the Hope and Healing Center & Institute (HHCI) in Houston, Texas, and adjunct professor of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine and Houston Methodist Hospital Institute for Academic Medicine. Dr. Stanford's research on the interplay between psychology and issues of faith has been featured in the New York Times, USA Today, Christianity Today, and U.S. News & World Report