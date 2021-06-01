A New Graduate School Cohort Partnership with Wycliffe Bible Translators

Although I am up in the mountains outside of Denver on a writing retreat, I wanted to share with you about our newest partnership. As you know, we’ve launched partnerships with, or cohorts for leaders in, The Reformed Church in America, InterVarsity, the Anglican Church in North America, Acts 29, Propel Women, MissioNexus, Executive Pastors, and many more.

Today, I’m pleased to share that the School of Mission, Ministry, and Leadership at Wheaton College Graduate School is launching a partnership with Wycliffe Bible Translators. Through this partnership, we hope to raise and equip a new generation of Christ-centered leaders to serve the world in missions.

Wheaton College Graduate School is offering a specialized cohort in our Master of Arts in Global Leadership degree program for Wycliffe staff and affiliates. This unique cohort will begin in Fall 2021. Kelly Chesnut, Director of Spiritual Content and Development at Wycliffe, will be starting this cohort in the fall, and she is inviting colleagues to join her in the program!

The M.A. in Global Leadership fosters holistic development of spiritual maturity, theological integration, multicultural engagement, and skilled leadership for leaders in missions and is rich in both knowledge and practice. In our increasingly connected world, the demand for visionary, culturally intelligent, and spiritually formed leaders is ever-growing.

In addition, our plan is to offer week-long modular classes in January at Wycliffe’s headquarters in Orlando, open to all mission agencies in the area, accompanied by week-long modulars at Wheaton and online classes. We will offer core classes in which students can earn credit toward the M.A. in Global Leadership or the M.A. in Ministry Leadership. The M.A. in Ministry Leadership is built upon three core competency areas to train culturally intelligent leaders for a life of service: Mission, Bible and Theology, and Leadership. The M.A. in Ministry Leadership develops ministry leaders skilled in theory and practice who are able to make disciples and pursue Jesus’ mission in the world.

In these modular programs of online and in-person courses, students work alongside other missions-minded students and are empowered to infuse classroom knowledge and insights back into their ministry setting. Additionally, with the flexible learning format, students can study while continuing in church or missions leadership. The best part about our cohorts is that we offer up to a 25% tuition reduction for students who join the cohort.

If you are interested in learning more about this cohort, our M.A. cohorts in general, or how to engage any of our programs, please email us at mml@wheaton.edu.