Racial Reconciliation Efforts in the Works Part 5: Ministry Initiatives

A number of ministry initiatives were either birthed or accelerated during this season. The following gives a sampling of some of the many responses we received.
Eric Torrence (@EricTorrence83) and Jon (@JonWarren_TX) commended U nity Table, noting that it is a collaboration of churches in north Dallas.
Started by One Community Church in Plano, Dr. Conway Edwards believes "proximity leads to empathy." On the site you can see a conversation between Bryan Loritts (@bcloritts) and Matt Chandler (@MattChandler74). Unity Table offers a training guide and resources through Right Now media. One such resource is the free document produced by One Community Church called "The Unity Table—Setting the Table: A Practical Guide to Conversations That Lead to Reconciliation,” also available on the site.
Tim Simmons (@TimSimmonsMusic) told us: "the lead pastor at Life Fellowship, a suburb of Memphis, launched an outstanding project called The Listening Project, a digital listening room to hear and respond real stories that challenge your own racial ideologies." The site says it offers "a 4-step journey designed to foster much-needed conversation and intentional listening about matters of race."
A number of people chimed in on the UNDIVIDED movement. Erin Caproni (@erin_cinci) told us how Crossroads Church and the UNDIVIDED movement have been very active in this space for several years. It offers a six-session curriculum.
Judith Roberts (@jrobertslatech) also mentioned this Undivided emphasis: She encouraged us to see "The Springs on Instagram and Facebook. We hosted an #undivided study this fall and our church mission is to be multi-cultural, ethnic, and generational."
Mike Sharrow (@mikesharrow) told us about the work of Dr. David Anderson (@AndersonSpeaks) at Bridgeway Community Church (@BridgewayMD).
David Heiliger (@HeiligerDavid) also linked to the Gracism Roundtable series they hosted a few months ago featuring five panel discussions on Racial Healing with groups that are multi-racial & multi-generational.
Madison Church (@madisonchurch) located in Madison, WI told us about Dr. Alex Gee (@alexgeejr) who planted Fountains of Life (@folmadison) 40 years ago. Dr. Gee also started Nehemiah Madison (@NehemiahMadison), the Center of Urban Leadership Development, and Justified Anger (@ja_madison). He recently launched the award-winning podcast, Black Like Me Podcast (@BlackLikeMeAG).
Madison Church (@madisonchurch) has recently joined their new Church Partnership Pathway and commended Tyler Nylen (@tynylen7) as a resource to help primarily white churches to be better allies in working for justice and healing.
Wellness101Life (@wellness101life) shared the following from a national movement called L .O.V.E. Is The Answer: "L.O.V.E. Is The Answer movement has worked with many churches, using their award-winning film, 'WALKING WHILE BLACK: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer,' & book, L.O.V.E. Is the Answer, to guide courageous conversations about racial reconciliation. Here's a press release about one of the events...
