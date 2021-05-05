Racial Reconciliation Efforts in the Works Part 5: Ministry Initiatives

A compilation of racial reconciliation resources and efforts as the United States continues to grapple with racial injustice and tension.

Image: Unsplash/Aarón Blanco Tejedor

Recently, I was invited to a dialogue hosted by the Agora Institute of Johns Hopkins University on racial justice and reconciliation efforts of evangelical churches. You can watch the conversation, which was described by the hosts as: This event will convene prominent evangelical leaders, including those working to build racial justice within the church, for a follow-up discussion focusing specifically on what evangelicals are doing and can do to confront this divisive moment. Evangelical Christians have been engaging in racial justice conversations across the United States. Many of these conversations were accelerated after the murder of George Floyd, which brought racial justice conversations into the mainstream. In addition to the protests exploding across the country which received wide coverage, churches and church leaders began to work together to understand, to learn, and to be a part of change. In preparation of the Agora meeting, we reached out to find examples of churches and leaders engaging in efforts toward justice and reconciliation and were pleasantly surprised to receive hundreds of responses. The following series offers a sampling of responses in five categories: church leaders and churches, individual churches taking action, training and curriculum available to help, some examples of denominational engagement, and ministry initiatives related to reconciliation. While there are far more initiatives and activities taking place than these, we can be encouraged that the conversation continues. Note: These lists are, therefore, intended to provide links and ideas, not full endorsements of all the information and efforts here. Note: You might also find helpful the American Bible Society conversation from Martin Luther King Day this year, called Repairing the Breach, including AR Bernard and Nicole Martin. Read part one in this series here. Read part two in this series here. Read part three in this series here. Read part four in this series here.

A number of ministry initiatives were either birthed or accelerated during this season. The following gives a sampling of some of the many responses we received.

Eric Torrence (@EricTorrence83) and Jon (@JonWarren_TX) commended U nity Table, noting that it is a collaboration of churches in north Dallas.

Started by One Community Church in Plano, Dr. Conway Edwards believes "proximity leads to empathy." On the site you can see a conversation between Bryan Loritts (@bcloritts) and Matt Chandler (@MattChandler74). Unity Table offers a training guide and resources through Right Now media. One such resource is the free document produced by One Community Church called "The Unity Table—Setting the Table: A Practical Guide to Conversations That Lead to Reconciliation,” also available on the site.

Tim Simmons (@TimSimmonsMusic) told us: "the lead pastor at Life Fellowship, a suburb of Memphis, launched an outstanding project called The Listening Project, a digital listening room to hear and respond real stories that challenge your own racial ideologies." The site says it offers "a 4-step journey designed to foster much-needed conversation and intentional listening about matters of race."

A number of people chimed in on the UNDIVIDED movement. Erin Caproni (@erin_cinci) told us how Crossroads Church and the UNDIVIDED movement have been very active in this space for several years. It offers a six-session curriculum.

Judith Roberts (@jrobertslatech) also mentioned this Undivided emphasis: She encouraged us to see "The Springs on Instagram and Facebook. We hosted an #undivided study this fall and our church mission is to be multi-cultural, ethnic, and generational."

Mike Sharrow (@mikesharrow) told us about the work of Dr. David Anderson (@AndersonSpeaks) at Bridgeway Community Church (@BridgewayMD).

David Heiliger (@HeiligerDavid) also linked to the Gracism Roundtable series they hosted a few months ago featuring five panel discussions on Racial Healing with groups that are multi-racial & multi-generational.

Madison Church (@madisonchurch) located in Madison, WI told us about Dr. Alex Gee (@alexgeejr) who planted Fountains of Life (@folmadison) 40 years ago. Dr. Gee also started Nehemiah Madison (@NehemiahMadison), the Center of Urban Leadership Development, and Justified Anger (@ja_madison). He recently launched the award-winning podcast, Black Like Me Podcast (@BlackLikeMeAG).

Madison Church (@madisonchurch) has recently joined their new Church Partnership Pathway and commended Tyler Nylen (@tynylen7) as a resource to help primarily white churches to be better allies in working for justice and healing.

Wellness101Life (@wellness101life) shared the following from a national movement called L .O.V.E. Is The Answer: "L.O.V.E. Is The Answer movement has worked with many churches, using their award-winning film, 'WALKING WHILE BLACK: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer,' & book, L.O.V.E. Is the Answer, to guide courageous conversations about racial reconciliation. Here's a press release about one of the events...