Campus Life Cafe Newsletter

Page 1 of 3

AOL Keyword: CampusLifeMag

http://CampusLife.net/



Owned and operated by the editors of Campus Life magazine. For a free trial subscription, go to:

http://ChristianityToday.com/teens/



Menu:

For Starters: Advice for Life

Coffee Talk: "Is It OK to Date a Non-Christian?"

Today's Specials: Alcohol Abuse, Dating Tips and a Word from J.I. Packer

Jukebox: Music Articles on the Web

Chef's Choice: ZJAM

Side Orders: Back to School, See You At The Pole

Corner Booth: CO Yakety Prayer Time

The After-Dinner Mint: ZZZ's and F's





For Starters

Advice for Life

The only thing that will make sense of your lives is faithfully following the Lord Jesus. For time and eternity, he's the one to hang on to. So whatever else you do, make sure that you know, love, trust and follow the Lord Jesus. Just like that.

It's very elementary to say that, but the rule of wisdom is always to begin at the beginning. That's the beginning. And all through life, walking with Jesus and pleasing Jesus are linked up with trying to please and honor your heavenly Father. That's the magnetic north for guiding your life. — Dr. J.I. Packer, Christian theologian and author of Knowing God. For more of Dr. Packer's thoughts on the Christian life, see "Don't Marry a Goofy Girl" at the Campus Life homepage, http://CampusLife.net/.

Coffee Talk

from Love, Sex & Real Life:

"I have always told myself I would never date a non-Christian, but lately I've been wondering if it's all right. There's a guy at school who is a wonderful person and honestly one of the sweetest guys I've ever met. He has high standards like I do, and accepts what I believe, but I don't think he's a Christian. Still, I can't help but like him—he's such a great person! I've been praying about this a lot and have asked Christian friends for advice, but I'm still not sure what's right. The Bible says we aren't to be yoked to unbelievers (2 Corinthians 6:14), which I've been taught is a reason not to marry a non-Christian. But the Bible isn't very clear about dating. These feelings just won't go away, and I don't know what to do."

Read Tim Stafford's advice on the Campus Life home page (http://CampusLife.net/).



This newsletter is just a taste of what CAMPUS LIFE magazine serves up in every issue: dramatic true stories, articles on Christian role models, sound biblical advice, and encouragement on important issues like love, sex, self-image, popularity, and loneliness. And there's an added bonus: Three issues a year focus entirely on preparing for college and life on campus.

Sign up now for a FREE no-risk trial issue.



Today's Specials

Find these articles at http://CampusLife.net/:

On the Edge

Paul's life looked good from the outside, but no one knew how close he came to losing it all to alcohol abuse.

Plus:5 Reasons to Say No

"Don't Marry a Goofy Girl"

If this sounds like good advice, you should see what else Christian author and thinker J.I. Packer has to say.

Adventures in Dating

She says, "He doesn't like my friends." He says, "Her friends drive me nuts!" See how Carla solves the problem in this column about building better relationships.