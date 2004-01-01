Classic & Contemporary Excerpts from January 01, 2004

again

Here I go again

telling God what to do

as if I know the answers,

and he hasn't got a clue.

Why do I forget he knows me

and sees my every pain?

I act as if he's slow of mind,

so I have to explain.

When will I finally realize

his ways are better than my own

and allow the course of my life

to be guided by him alone?

Copyright © 2004 by the author or Christianity Today/Campus Life magazine.

Click here for reprint information on Campus Life.