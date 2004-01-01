Home > 2004 > January/February
Classic & Contemporary Excerpts from January 01, 2004
again
Here I go again
telling God what to do
as if I know the answers,
and he hasn't got a clue.
Why do I forget he knows me
and sees my every pain?
I act as if he's slow of mind,
so I have to explain.
When will I finally realize
his ways are better than my own
and allow the course of my life
to be guided by him alone?
